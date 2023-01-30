How Did Lisa Loring Die? Child Star Of Wednesday Addams Died

Lisa Loring, best known for portraying Wednesday Addams in the mid-1960s sitcom The Addams Family, has died. Let’s take a closer look at Lisa Loring’s death and cause of death.

How Did Lisa Loring Die?

Lisa Loring died on the 28th of January, 2023. She was 64 years old. Her death comes when Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the 1960s television character she played in the famous Netflix series “Wednesday” is making a huge resurgence. Laurie Jacobson, Lisa Loring’s friend, revealed the heartbreaking news on Facebook. It said, “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of our friend Lisa Loring. She is forever woven into the tapestry of pop culture and in our hearts as Wednesday Addams. Lisa’s influence in the world of entertainment is enormous. She is beautiful, sweet, and a wonderful mother. And her legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humour, affection, and love — will live on in our minds for a long time. Lisa, rest in peace. Damn, chick… You were great fun.”

What is Lisa Loring’s Cause of Death?

We regret that we must notify you that Lisa Loring has died. Lisa Loring was thought to have a pleasant demeanour. Given the recent news, many people must be curious about Lisa Loring’s cause of death. Stroke was Lisa Loring’s cause of death. According to her Facebook post, Laurie had a severe stroke caused by smoking and high blood pressure, and she had been on life support for three days. Her family took the painful decision to remove it yesterday, and she regrettably died. The death of Lisa Loring has left the community in mourning.

Who is Lisa Loring?

Lisa Loring was a well-known American actress. She was most known for playing Wednesday Addams in the sitcom The Addams Family when she was six years old, which aired from 1964 to 1966. Lisa Ann DeCinces is an American actress. Loring was born on February 16, 1958, in Kwajelein, Marshall Islands. Following Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the lasting character in the Netflix series, there has been renewed interest in Loring’s work as Wednesday Addams. Loring played Wednesday in the first live-action adaptation of Charles Addams’ New Yorker drawings. The show aired 64 episodes over two seasons, from 1964 to 1966.

