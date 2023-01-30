How did Kyair Thomas die? One of the Twin Baby Died

According to authorities, Kyair Thomas, a 6-month-old baby, died shortly before midnight on Saturday. In further detail, let’s look at how the twin infant died and Kyair Thomas’s cause of death.

How did Kyair Thomas die?

One of the twin boys who were the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert last year that gained national attention has died. According to authorities, Ky’air Thomas, six months old, died shortly before midnight on Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child and are now looking into the infant’s death. An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the baby’s cause of death.

Twin Baby Missing Case:

Ky’air and his brother Kason are believed to have been kidnapped from Columbus’ Short North Arts District on December 19, 2022. According to authorities, the mother of the twin boys left her car running and unlocked while walking inside a Donatos Pizza on North High Street to place a Door Dash order. Nalah Jackson, 24, was inside the restaurant when the mother entered. Jackson exited the restaurant by the side door and got into his mother’s car. According to court filings, she then drove away with the two infants. Kason and Kyair Thomas were abducted around 9:45 p.m. on December 19. At 1:37 a.m. on December 20, an AMBER Alert was issued.

Amber Alert Issued for Twins:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for Kason and Kyair four hours after they were abducted. Authorities have identified Jackson as the woman they think abducted the children. On December 20, 2022, Ky’air was recovered unhurt at Dayton International Airport. On December 21, police in Columbus issued a warning to the five states bordering Ohio to look for Kason and Jackson. Elaine Bryant, the chief of police in Columbus, also stated that the FBI was assisting with the search. They also revealed that Jackson will face two counts of kidnapping, one for each of the boys.

Nalah Jackson, Considered to be the Suspect:

Nalah Jackson, 24, was arrested and charged with kidnapping the twins. According to Deputy Chief Smith Weir, detectives received numerous calls from Indianan’s reporting seeing Jackson in Indianapolis. Although Kason and the stolen car Jackson was driving were not found, Jackson was found “on the streets.” Kason was discovered on December 22 at 6 p.m. Kason’s relatives stated that he had been found in Indianapolis just hours after Jackson was apprehended.

What do the Officials Say?

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Kason was located in the vehicle where he and his brother were abducted. Kason was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for a precautionary check-up. According to the boy’s relatives, he is doing much better and is expected to return home on Saturday, just in time for Christmas. Kason was found safe in Indianapolis a few days later. The Twins were later reunited with his family. Both youngsters would not be reunited with their families for another 72 hours. On Saturday, Thomas’ family pronounced dead one of the twin babies who had gone missing.

