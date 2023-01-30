Hexham assult: Who was Holly Newton? A beautiful 15-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by a 16-year-old boy.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Holly Newton, an adolescent who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Let’s take a closer look at Holly Newton and the incident.

Who is Holly Newton?

Police have identified the 15-year-old girl who was brutally killed, and her family is “devastated beyond words.” Holly Newton, a “lovely girl who loved to dance,” died Friday night in a Northumberland hospital after suffering injuries “c” compatible with having been caused by a bladed instrument” in Hexham. A 16-year-old boy was also hospitalised with critical but non-life-threatening injuries. Since then, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possessing a deadly weapon. He is due to appear before Newcastle magistrates tomorrow.

Holly had attended Queen Elizabeth School in her hometown. More than £3,000 has been donated to the family’s GoFundMe page. A friend posted on the GoFundMe page: “Holly was a lovely 15-year-old who liked to dance and will be greatly missed.”

What Happened?

Police were called to an incident in Hexham’s town centre shortly after 5:10 p.m… Holly and a 16-year-old boy both had significant wounds “consistent with being caused by a bladed item.” Anyone with information not coming forward is encouraged to do so by phoning or texting 101, quoting log NP-20230127-0795, or visiting the website’s “Tell Us Something” page.

Police Investigation:

According to Northumbria Police: “Holly still had so much to look forward to in life, and this awful occurrence has crushed her family beyond words. “Our thoughts are with both families affected and their loved ones as we continue to help them in every way we can. “The inquiry is ongoing, and we would like to thank the residents of Hexham – and beyond – who have tremendously assisted with our inquiries and showed their support. “While our investigations continue, all persons involved are known to each other, and there is no wider risk to the more comprehensive public.

