Did Zach Braff and Florence Pugh get married? Are Zach Braff and Florence Pugh back together?

Zach Braff is a famous American actor as well as filmmaker. Zach Braff is best known for his role as JD on the NBC/ABC television series Scrubs (2001–2010). For this, Zach was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2005 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Zach was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards from 2005 to 2007. Zach is known for In Dubious Battle (2016), The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000), The Ex (2006) and The Last Kiss (2006).

Zach has also done voice work in a few films, such as the Netflix series BoJack Horseman (2017, 2020), Chicken Little (2005), and Oz the Great and Powerful (2013).

Who is Zach Braff Wife/Girlfriend?

Zach Braff doesn’t have a wife because Zach has never been married. Zach Braff has had a few girlfriends and has been in a relationship with them as well.

Zach first dated actress Mandy Moore in 2004. But after two years, in 2006, both of them separated. Zach has since had a great relationship with model Taylor Bagley. Zach started dating Taylor in 2009. After six years, the two separated in 2014.

After this, Zach Braff started dating actress Florence Pugh in 2019. In 2019 Zach also directed the short film “In the Time It Takes to Get There” to Florence. Zach and Florence Pugh ended their relationship in 2022.

Zach Braff’s Upcoming Movies

In 2023, Zach Braff will be seen in the “A Good Person” and “A Little White Lie” films. In 2022, Zach Braff appeared in the “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Moonshot” films and the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” television series.

In 1989, Zach made his acting debut with the “High” television series. In 1993, Zach made his film debut with the “Manhattan Murder Mystery” as Nick Lipton.

Zach also acted in many movies and tv series, including The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Garden State, The High Cost of Living, The Comeback Trail, In Dubious Battle, The Color of Time, The Last Kiss, Arrested Development, Inside Amy Schumer, Scrubs: Interns, Undateable, and more.

How old is Zach Braff?

Zach Braff’s birth name is Zachary Israel Braff. Zach Braff’s age is 47 years. Zach’s birth date is April 6, 1975. Zach Braff was born to Harold Irwin “Hal” Braff and Anne Brodzinsky in South Orange, New Jersey, U.S.

Zach did his school at Columbia High School and graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Communication. Zach Braff’s nationality is American. Zach has four siblings -Jessica Kirson, Shoshanna Braff, Adam J. Braff, and Joshua Braff.

