Vincent passed away after an extended illness, leaving a legacy of dedication and service to her community. With great sadness, we report the passing of Crystal Vincent, the 911 Director of Polk County.

Who was Crystal Vincent?

Vincent had been a dedicated member of the emergency services community for many years and was known for her commitment to providing the best possible service to the residents of Polk County.

She was a true professional, always putting the needs of others before her own and striving to improve the 911 system in her county.

As the 911 Director, Vincent was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the emergency services system in Polk County.

This included managing the dispatch center, training and supervising 911 operators, and working with other emergency services agencies to ensure that residents received the best possible care in their time of need.

Crystal Vincent’s cause of death?

It is not specified what caused the death of Crystal Vincent.

The actual cause of death is unknown why she died after an extended illness. The cause of death may have been related to an illness she had been suffering from; however, without more information, it is impossible to confirm this.

The family has requested that the donations be made in memory of Crystal Vincent to the American Cancer Society, which suggests that the death may have been cancer-related.

It is important to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time and not speculate on the cause of death.

Tribute to the late Crystal Vincent:

Vincent’s passing has left a deep hole in the hearts of her colleagues, friends, and the entire community she served.

She will be remembered for her tireless work ethic, her kind and compassionate nature, and her deep commitment to the people of Polk County.

At 11 a.m., it is decided to hold the funeral of Crystal Vincent at the First Baptist Church of Lakeland on Friday, January 30th.

The Polk County community has lost a true hero, and Crystal Vincent will be deeply missed.

Our prayers and thoughts are with her loved ones and family throughout this difficult time.

