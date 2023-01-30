An Orlando club promoter is identified as the victim of the deadly Casselberry shooting

On Saturday, January 28, a 31-year-old and a father of four children and one more on the way were killed in a deadly shooting in Seminole County. The Casselberry Police identified the victim as Dereck Cummings, also known as “Antwaun Miles” in Orlando. Dereck was a famous Orlando club promoter. He was shot and killed at around 5:30 a.m. by someone who knew him, according to the investigators.

An investigation is going around at the scene, but nothing is known about the deadly shooter and the motive of the shooting. Although The detectives believed that the incident began with a dispute between Cumming and the person he knew.

Cumming’s mother, who is currently grieving the loss of their son, is asking the department why someone took her beloved son’s life. She described her son as a family man.

Cumming’s mother, Tuwanan Ware, in her statement said: “It’s not just the family that’s hurting. It’s Orlando. Whoever did this took a lot from the City of Orlando,”

“Dereck/Antwaun was definitely the life of the party. The genuine love they have for Dereck it’s been overwhelming.”

“The new baby. He’s not going to get to know his father. He’s not going to get to know the loving person he is,” Ware said.

“Being in the promoting business I’m sure you gain jealously or things of that nature, but nothing to kill him over,” said Ware. “There was no reason. Look what he’s done to a family. Children will have to grow up without a father, one will never meet their father.”

The investigation is thus going on, and the police are asking the people who have any whereabouts of the suspect should contact 911 or the crime line at 800-423-TIPS(8477).

