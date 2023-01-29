Song Joong Ki, star of the film Reborn Rich, has confirmed his relationship

Song Joong Ki is dating! After initial rumours of his relationship status being changed were published on the morning of December 26, the South Korean celebrity has verified that he is seeing a British woman. This comes after early reports of his relationship status being changed were reported.

Who is song Joong Ki Girlfriend?

During the press conference that took place on December 7 in Singapore, it was claimed that Song Joong Ki introduced a woman to the members of the cast and crew working on his drama ‘Reborn Rich.’ It was rumoured that the two began their blissful relationship after meeting one another through a common acquaintance the previous year. As Song Joong Ki continues to speak publicly about his romance, rumours have circulated that images of the couple together at Incheon International Airport have been leaked.

The agency representing Song Joong Ki has confirmed the rumours.

The actor’s management company, HighZium Studio, released a statement that said, “Actor Song Joong Ki is now seeing a woman with nice sentiments.” This was in response to rumours that the actor was involved in a romantic relationship. We are hopeful that you will be able to help them maintain their connection. The agency followed its answer by addressing additional rumours by stating, “We beg for your understanding that information other than the fact that they are in a relationship cannot be confirmed.” Request that you refrain from writing any reports that are unsubstantiated or speculative.

Song Joong Ki’s former relationship

On July 5, 2017, the South Korean actor revealed his relationship with Song Hye Kyo, who also appeared in “Descendants of the Sun,” and announced the news that the two were engaged. On October 31, 2017, the pair tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony. Despite this, the couple have decided to separate and have said that the divorce will take place in June of 2019.

Since then, there have been rumours that the actor is dating other cast members, such as Kim Tae Ri, who appeared alongside him in the science fiction film ‘Space Sweepers.’ His agency had already refuted any rumours to that effect.

About Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki made his acting debut in 2008, and since then he has established himself as one of the most prominent Hallyu stars in the entire globe. In Korean dramas such as “Sungkyunkwan Scandal,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Arthdal Chronicles,” and “Vincenzo,” he has appeared in several stunning parts that have won over the public. He just finished off his role in the JTBC drama ‘Reborn Rich,’ which has been getting a lot of attention recently. It has achieved its goal of becoming the year’s most-watched cable TV drama, so providing Song Joong Ki with the opportunity to star in yet another incredibly successful production. Song Joong Ki was helped out in a number of different ways in the year 2022, and it appears that 2023 will get off to a good start as well.

