Wife of Missing Duck Hunter: What Happened?

The widow of a Florida man who went missing and whose body was discovered 17 years later has been charged with murder in his death. Denise Williams, 48, was detained on Tuesday at her Tallahassee accounting office at Doak Campbell Stadium at Florida State University in connection with the death of her husband, Jerry Michael Williams, also known as Mike Williams, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. According to the Associated Press, she appeared in court on Wednesday morning, and a judge ordered her kept without bail.

Denise Williams Goes Missing:

According to an indictment, a Florida man who had been missing for 17 years was murdered by his wife and best friend. On Tuesday, Denise Williams, 48, was detained at her Florida State University accounts payable office. She was charged with first-degree murder, a murder plot, and accessory after the fact. According to the indictment, Williams and Brian Winchester planned to kill Mike Williams for more than nine months. Williams, 31, went missing in December 2000. He was said to have gone duck hunting alone near Tallahassee. Late last year, his body was uncovered.

What Happened between Winchester and Denise Williams?

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Denise Williams collected more than $2 million in life insurance, much of it from a policy given to her husband months previously by Winchester, his best friend. Winchester and Denise Williams later married, but their marriage failed. Last December, Winchester was sentenced to 20 years in jail for kidnapping Denise Williams. Even though the indictment indicates he was the one who pulled the trigger, he has not been charged or arrested in connection with Mike Williams’ murder. Only a day after his imprisonment, Florida authorities revealed that Williams’ body had been discovered and that he had been murdered. Denise Williams has pled not guilty to all the accusations against her. She was being jailed without bond following a hearing on Wednesday.

Mysterious Case:

Mike Williams, a 31-year-old Tallahassee real estate appraiser, went missing in December 2000 while duck hunting alone on Lake Seminole in Jackson County, near Tallahassee, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. When his boat and car were discovered while he was still missing, it was assumed that he had drowned and been eaten by alligators, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. However, authorities began re-examining the case in 2004. It was unclear which additional evidence led to Denise Williams’ arrest. According to the Associated Press, Denise Williams is still being held at the Leon County Detention Center in Tallahassee. She has yet to enter a plea.

