Tap To Know About One Piece Chapter 1073 Release Date, Spoiler

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST, One Piece Chapter 1073 will be released. Following the series’ dramatic return last week, readers are optimistic about the series’ immediate future and can’t wait to see what’s next. This has prompted many people to seek the internet for hints on what might happen next.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there is no reliable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1073. While supposed spoilers have circulated, they have not been validated in bulk by the series’ leaker community, making them suspect at best. At the very least, fans have confirmed official release information for the future issue.

Release Date of One Piece Chapter 1073:

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST, One Piece Chapter 1073 will be released. This corresponds to a Sunday morning local release time for most foreign fans. A small number of overseas admirers, such as Japanese viewers, will be able to see the programme on Monday night. The precise time of release varies depending on the area and timezone. Official sources for the issue include Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two services are free and allow viewers to access the series’ first and most recent three issues. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a string.

One Piece Chapter 1073 Spoilers:

One Piece Chapter 1073 will begin with Stussy betraying Kaku and Rob Lucci. Fans will most likely see her decide or reveal which side she’s on with no space for misunderstanding. Most fans believe she will be exposed to be on Dr Vegapunk’s side, if not Dr Vegapunk’s mysterious ally.

The problem will most likely return to Bonney and Dr Vegapunk, rapidly resolving their current difficulty and returning to whatever Bonney learned from the energy later. If this path is pursued, Dr Vegapunk and Bonney will likely reunite with the other Straw Hats and prepare to leave Egghead Island. While they are unlikely to go in One Piece Chapter 1073, the issue is expected to conclude with the entire group meeting at the Thousand Sunny. The Straw Hats will uncover Stussy’s true identity here, which will likely spark a fast but spirited argument about whether or not they can trust her as the chapter comes to a close.

Recap of One Piece Chapter 1072:

Chapter 1072 began with an emphasis on Dr Vegapunk and Bonney, who were still playing cat and mouse at the start of the issue. However, Bonney rapidly gained the upper hand, transforming Dr Vegapunk into a baby version of himself. She then discovered a secret door with a paw-print emblem inside, and she found a ball of energy from her father Bartholomew Kuma’s Paw-Paw Fruit. The real Kuma then attempted to climb the Red Line at the same time as dialogue from Bonney and Dr Vegapunk, and a flashback from the latter played out. As Bonney reaches out to absorb it, it is revealed that this ball of energy contains Kuma’s memories.

