Sopranos actor’s daughter Odele Ventimiglia dies three months after giving birth at 25

Odele Ventimiglia had died at the age of just 25, just a few months after giving birth. She was the daughter of Sopranos fame actor John Ventimiglia. On January 12, she took her last breath, and the cause of her death is still not declared.

Her mother Belinda Cape posted on Facebook and said that it is a “heartbroken” incident for her family. If we talk about her father Mr Ventimiglia, he Played the role of Artie Bucco in the popular HBO show between 1999 to 2007.

In the Facebook post, her mother wrote “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice.

Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved and leaves a massive hole in our lives.”

While other her sister also remembered his beloved sister through Instagram “Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything,”

Further, she added “My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. How much she meant to so many people”.

Personal details about Ms Ventimiglia

As the information received Ms Ventimiglia gave birth to her daughter named as Shiloh in Novmber 2022. Now the family has organised a GoFundeMe for her child; they write ” With the loss of our darling Odele, we are fundraising to help Shiloh with future education costs.”

According to the reports till Friday Morning, It achieved the $50,000 goal by more than $8000. A co actor of Mr Ventimiglia who also worked in The Sopranos , donated $500 alongside with his wife Maureen. They said “Deepest Love and Condolences”. According to the website, Harri Ms Ventimiglia has been working as a server and host in Brooklyn for the last 7 years.

Ms Ventimiglia completed her schooling in Collaborative Education in New York. This school provided job training to nearby employers.

Funeral Details

Her mother gave the Information about the Funeral through a Facebook post:

Odele is survived by her sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, her mother, Belinda Cape, father John Ventimiglia, and her beloved daughter Shiloh.

Odele Cape Ventimiglia

April 7, 1997 – January 12, 2023

Funeral Service:

Thursday, January 26, 12pm

Old First Reformed Church

729 Carroll Street

Brooklyn NY 11215

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made for Shiloh’s future education costs. We have set up a fund that can be accessed via this link:

https://gofund.me/b4a4eaad

Thank you. x

Read Also: Sarah Marshall Car Accident : In Pickens County, a tragic accident occurred