Nasarawa Governor Son Hassan Sule Died At the Wedding

Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule lost his son, Alhaji Hassan Sule. Hassan died after a brief illness, according to reports. He died seven months after his lavish wedding to Salamatu Muhammad Odeh on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Hassan Sule Died At the Wedding:

The wedding was held at the Emir of Keffi’s palace. It was attended by prominent Nigerians such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the governors of Kano, Ogun, and Borno, Abdullahi Ganduje, Dapo Abiodun, and Professor Babagana Zulum, respectively. According to Vanguard, Hon. Muhammed Ibrahim Alkali, the legislator representing Lafia North Constituency in the State House of Assembly, was taken aback by the news.

Condolences to Hassan Hule:

The death of Hassan, the lawmaker’s son, was characterised as a significant loss to the state and Nigeria at large in a sympathy message to Governor Sule. “I express my heartfelt sympathies to His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule, on the death of his loving son Alh. Hassan. “I ask Allah (SWT) to grant him Aljanatul Firdaus and to console his family,” concluded the message.

A condolence statement signed by Eggonnews Publisher Matthew Kuju and acquired by the newspaper around 5.30 a.m. reads, “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of your precious son, Hassan. It is undeniably difficult for a father to bury his son, but only Allah can explain such events.

“We beseech Allah to raise him among the righteous and grant him aljannah Firdausi and to provide the family the courage to suffer this terrible demise.”

Ibrahim Abdullahi Statement:

The death of Hassan has been termed by the Speaker of the Nasarawa House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, as a shock, painful, and colossal loss to the state. The speaker stated this in a statement he signed and made accessible to journalists in Lafia on Friday. Mr Abdullahi characterised Hassan as a promising, humble, and cherished young guy, and he asked God to forgive his flaws, grant him paradise, and console his family. He expressed his condolences to the governor, his wife, Silifat Sule, the entire family, and the state at large for the tragic loss. He observed that death awaited all mortals and would occur whenever God wanted. He asked Mr Sule, his family, his friends, and the entire Nasarawa people to accept Hassan’s death as God’s decision.

