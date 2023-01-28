John Ventimiglia’s Daughter, Odele Cape, Is Dead at 25.

Odele Cape Ventimiglia, 25, the daughter of John Ventimiglia, has reportedly died, her mother has confirmed.

Brenda Cape stated on Facebook on January 21 that she was “heartbroken to have to publish our beloved Odele’s funeral notice,” adding that the burial will be place on January 26.

The outpouring of love and support, as well as the many heartfelt tributes to Odele, have been overwhelming for her sister Lucinda and myself. Odele was dearly valued, and her departure is sadly lamented. Odele’s loved ones who will miss her greatly include her sister Lucinda, mom Belinda, dad John, and daughter Shiloh.

A GoFundMe page has been started to aid “with future education costs” for baby Shiloh, who was born in November.

John Ventimiglia, who played chef Artie Bucco, was in 36 episodes of “The Sopranos” on HBO, as reported by IMDB. In addition to “Jessica Jones,” “The Good Wife,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Law & Order,” he has guest-starred on those programmes.

Where is Odele Cape?

Odele Cape, an accomplished model and actress, is the daughter of American actor John Ventimiglia. Her private and professional life are shrouded in mystery. But she can’t stop raving about her dad’s portrayal as restaurant owner Artie Bucco on the critically acclaimed HBO series. In The Sopranos, an HBO series, he played Artie Bucco. Ventimiglia has appeared in a wide variety of films, including The Iceman, The Funeral, Cop Land, Jesus’ Son, The Wannabe, and Mickey Blue Eyes. In 2016, he made a cameo appearance in an episode of Elementary playing the role of Harry Magarac.

How did Odele Cape Ventimiglia die , and what caused her death?

Odele Cape Ventimiglia, age 25, passed suddenly on January 12. 2023. Odele’s mom, Belinda Cape, paid homage to her on Facebook on the 21st of January.

Belinda posted a link to her daughter’s obituary and said, “Heartbroken to have to share our precious Odele’s funeral notice.” The outpouring of love and support we have received after Odele’s death has left my sister Lucinda and I feeling really humbled. Odele was very special to many people; her loss has left a huge hole in our lives.

Belinda also made reference to Odele’s “beloved daughter Shiloh,” who is now 2 months old.

No details have been revealed at this time on the circumstances of Odele’s death, but we will keep you updated as they become available.

Instead of sending flowers, Shiloh’s family has asked that donations be made to a GoFundMe page they’ve put up to help pay for her higher education.

To Odele’s family and friends: Our deepest condolences.

