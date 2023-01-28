Is Rita Ora married? Who is Rita Ora’s husband?

Rita Ora is a professional British Singer-songwriter. Rita’s popularity increased in February 2012 when she appeared on DJ Fresh’s single “Hot Right Now”. The song reached number one in the UK. Rita’s debut studio album “Ora” was released in August 2012, debuting at number one in the United Kingdom.

Rita’s UK number-one singles are “R.I.P.” and “How We Do (Party)”. In 2015, Rita was named Honorary Ambassador to Kosovo. Rita Ora is famous for her songs like “Shine Ya Light”, “I Will Never Let You Down”, “Grateful”, “Anywhere”, “Your Song”, “Carry On” , “Ritual”, and more.

Who is Rita Ora Husband?

Rita Ora first dated Scottish DJ Calvin Harris from 2013 to June 2014. Ora started dating American musician Andrew Watt in 2016 after her split from DJ Calvin. Rita dated Andrew for 2 years, and they parted ways in September 2018.

Rita and Andrew got into a relationship again in January 2019 but split again in October 2019. Rita then started a relationship with New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi. According to reports, Rita married Taika Waititi in the Summer of 2022. Now Rita Ora’s husband is Taika Waititi.

This is NOT the wedding I always dreamed of 😂👰🏼‍♀️💒 You Only Love Me, song and video OUT NOW! So excited to share this with you all, I had so much fun on set 🥃 #YouOnlyLoveMe https://t.co/4qbG1b1TDJ pic.twitter.com/Cx0c4AM7Yt — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) January 27, 2023

What are the new songs of Rita Ora?

Rita Ora’s new songs are the songs “Barricades” and “Finish Line”. Rita Ora will release the song “You Only Love Me” in 2023.

Apart from singing-songwriting, Rita Ora also acted in television and movies. Rita made her acting debut in 2004 with the film “Spives” and the television series “The Brief”.

Rita has appeared as a panellist in the series “Masked Singer UK” from 2020 to present, a coach in “The Voice Australia” series from 2021 to present, and Lutheran in “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” from 2022 to present.

Rita will be seen in the “Descendants: The Pocketwatch” and “Wonderwell” upcoming movies.

How much is Rita Ora’s Net Worth?

Rita Ora has earned her income from her singing career. Rita Ora has a net worth of around $30 million. Rita has composed and written many songs. Rita also received some awards and honors for her singing and songs. Rita earned so much money at a young age, which is a big deal.

Read Also:- Who is Hugh Dancy’s Wife? Are Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes still together?