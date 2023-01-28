Is Eva Green Married? Who is Eva Green husband?

Eva Green is a popular French actress as well as model. Eva Green is well-recognized as the daughter of actress Marlène Jobert. Eva started her acting career in theatre before making her film debut. After this, Eva debuted in the film “The Dreamers” by Bernardo Bertolucci in 2003.

Eva achieved international recognition for her role as Sibylla, Queen of Jerusalem, in the Kingdom of Heaven (2005). After this, in 2006, Eva Green played Bond girl Vesper Lind in the James Bond film “Casino Royale”, for which Eva received the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

When we see how rudely Eva Green refers to the members company, it’s no wonder she stands up and glorifies a wife-beater/rapist whose misogyny and his macabre plans to f*ck Amber Heard’s burnt corpse to make sure she’s dead were exposed when his text messages were shown. https://t.co/Vg6jn30Spz pic.twitter.com/7wef8qL5h5 — CoraMel (@cora_melodie_) January 27, 2023

Who is Eva Green husband?

There is no information about Eva Green Husband. Eva Green never married. But Eva Green has had relationships with some celebrities.

Eva Green was in a relationship with Yann Claassen from 2000 to 2001. Thereafter, Eva dated Michael Pitt from 2002 to 2003.

From 2005 to 2007, Eva Green was in a relationship with Marton Csokas.

Eva Green is rumoured to have had a long-time relationship with Tim Burton until December 2015, but this has not been confirmed.

How old is Eva Green?

Eva Green’s age is 42 years. Eva Green was born to actress Marlène Jobert and dental surgeon Walter Green in Paris, France. Eva Green’s birth date is 6 July 1980. Eva Green’s full name is Eva Gaëlle Green.

Eva’s mother is of Sephardic Jewish (Algerian-Jewish) and Pied-Noir descent, and Eva’s father is of Breton and Swedish descent. Eva Green is of Jewish descent.

Eva Green did her studies at the American University of Paris and Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. Eva Green’s nationality is French.

What is Eva Green famous for?

Eva Green is famous for Kingdom of Heaven (2005), Casino Royale (2006), and Dark Shadows (2012). Apart from this, Eva is also famous for working in many of her films, like 300: Rise of an Empire, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Penny Dreadful, and Camelot.

Eva Green’s Upcoming Movies

Eva Green’s upcoming movies are “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers: Milady”. Eva Green’s upcoming tv series is Liaison. Eva Green made her acting debut in 2001 with the “The Piano Teacher” film. In 2011, Eva made her television debut with the “Camelot” series. Eva also appeared in “The Luminaries” television series.

Read Also:- Is Thomas Doherty in a relationship? Are Thomas Doherty and Dove Cameron married?