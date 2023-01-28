Are Melissa and Joe still married? What is the rumor about Melissa and Joe?

Melissa Gorga is a popular American television personality. Melissa is also a singer, author, designer and businesswoman. From 2011 to the present, Melissa appeared in “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” television series.

God the Teresa fans must have @melissagorga notifications turned on because as soon as she tweeted me, they started coming out in hives. Y’all are all getting blocked because I don’t have time tonight. Argue with your Mother! Enjoy watching the Melissa show this season 💋 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/sXgeRZRLP3 — bravobuddies (@bravobuddies) January 24, 2023

Melissa Gorga was also featured on the magazine cover of the August issue of Boardwalk Journal in 2011. She also appeared in the pictorials Paper and Us Weekly. On 13 Aug 2011, Melissa released her single “On Display”.

Melissa also released some songs like “How Many Times”, “Never Let Me Go”, “Rockstar”, Work Done | Fiber One, and “I Just Wanna”.

Melissa also appeared in many television series, including Watch What Happens Live, Lip Sync Battle, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Teresa Checks In, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Manzo’d with Children, The Real Housewives of New York City, and more.

What age is Melissa Gorga?

Melissa Gorga’s full name is Melissa Ann Marco. Melissa Gorga’s age is 43 years as of 2022. Melissa Gorga was born to Anthony John Marco and Donna Marco in Toms River, New Jersey, U.S. Melissa’s birth date is March 21, 1979. Melissa did her studies at New Jersey City University. Melissa is of Italian descent. Melissa Gorga’s nationality is American.

Who is Melissa Gorga Husband?

Melissa Gorga is a married woman. Melissa Gorga’s husband’s name is Giuseppe “Joe” Gorga. He also appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”. Joe Gorga is the brother of cast member Teresa Giudice.

Melissa Gorga is survived by her husband, Joe Gorga by three, namely Antonia Gorga, Joey Gorga and Gino Gorga. Melissa lives in Montville, New Jersey, with her husband and children.

Melissa Gorga said that there were rumours of cheating on their marriage. Melissa said at the time the rumours rocked their marriage. Only he knows how he handled that situation.

How much is Melissa Gorga’s Net worth?

Melissa Gorga’s net worth of around $3 million. Melissa has earned her income from her television career and business. Melissa has other sources of income like signing, authoring and designing. Although her net worth of Melissa is not that much, it is enough to live and meet her needs.

