Who is Sofia Vergara husband now? Are Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello still married?

Sofia Vergara is a 50 years old professional Colombian and American actress and model. Sofia Vergara’s full name is Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara. From 2013 to 2020, Sofia has been the Highest Paid Actress in American Television. Since 2020, Sofia has been a judge on the television show “America’s Got Talent”. Sofía Vergara will be seen in the “Griselda” upcoming television show as Griselda Blanco.

Who is Sofia Vergara husband?

Sofia Vergara married twice. The name of the first husband of Sofia Vergara was Joe Gonzalez (M. 1991–1993). Now, Sofia Vergara husband is Joe Manganiello.

Sofia Vergara first married Joe Gonzalez in 1991 and divorced in 1993. After this, Sofia had a relationship with businessman and actor Nick Loeb. After 2 years, both of them got engaged in 2012. But on May 23, 2014, Sofia announced that Sofia and Nick Loeb had called off the engagement.

Sofia then met “True Blood” star Joe Manganiello. Donno dated for 6 months. Sofia and Manganiello married on November 21, 2015, in Palm Beach, Florida. Yes, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are still married.

How old was Sofia Vergara when she first got married?

Sofia Vergara married her high school friend Joe Gonzalez in 1991 at the age of 18. In September 1991, Sofia gave birth to a baby boy. Sofia and Joe Gonzalez divorced in 1993. After this, Sofia had a relationship with many celebrities and artists.

How old was Sofia Vergara when she had her son?

Sofia Vergara married Joe Gonzalez in 1991. In 1992, Sofia had a son with Joe Gonzalez named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. Then Sophia was 19 years old. Sophia married at a young age and became a mother by giving birth to children at a young age. Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who is probably 30 years old now, made his modelling debut in 2016.

Why is Sofia Vergara famous?

Sofía Vergara is famous for Baywatch, Modern Family, Family Guy, America’s Got Talent and Chasing Papi.

In 1995, Sofía Vergara made her acting debut with the “Acapulco, cuerpo y alma” series. In 2002, Sofia made her film debut with “Collateral Damage” as Airplane Hijacker. Sofia also appeared in the “Que Diera” and “Yo Visto Así” music videos.

Sofía Vergara also acted in many movies and tv shows, including A Modern Farewell, The Cleveland Show, Dancing with the Stars, The Knights of Prosperity, My Wife and Kids, Hot Properties, Fuego en la sangre, Eve, Bottom of the 9th, The Female Brain, Escape from Planet Earth, Happy Feet Two, Madea Goes to Jail, Four Brothers, The 24th Day, Lords of Dogtown, The Three Stooges, and more.

Read Also:- Is Kevin Nash still married? How long has Kevin Nash been married?