Who is Hugh Dancy’s Wife? Are Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes still together?

Hugh Dancy is an English professional actor. Hugh is famous for David Copperfield (2000), Hannibal (2013–2015), and The Path (2016–2018). In 2022, Hugh Dancy appeared in “Law & Order”, “Roar”, and “Downton Abbey: A New Era”.

#HughDancy always makes an appearance when my life is going straight to hell in a hand basket! He’s going to be on Jimmy Fallon on January 26 at 11:35pm ET on NBC!! #Hannibal #LawAndOrder pic.twitter.com/QGix4vDiv3 — Evalie, HughDancyAdmirer (@Evalie3689) January 19, 2023

How old is Hugh Dancy in Hannibal?

Hugh Dancy was born on 19 June 1975. Hugh Dancy’s age is 47 years as of 2022. Hugh Dancy is from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England. Hugh Dancy attended his school at Dragon School in Oxford. Hugh graduated from St Peter’s College, Oxford.

Who is Hugh Dancy Wife?

Hugh Dancy is a married man. Hugh Dancy wife is Claire Danes. Yes, Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes are still together.

Hugh Dancy met American actress Claire Danes while filming “Evening” in Newport, Rhode Island. After this, both started dating each other. In February 2009, Hugh announced his engagement to Claire Danes. In 2009, Hugh and Claire Danes married in a private ceremony in France.

Hugh Dancy has two children with Claire Danes, one born in 2012 and one in 2018.

Is Hugh Dancy British or American?

Hugh Dancy with his parents Jonathan Dancy and Sarah Dancy in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire. Hugh Dancy in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Hugh Dancy’s mother, Sarah Ann Dancy, was born in 1952 and worked in academic publishing. Hugh Dancy’s father, Jonathan Dancy, is a professor of philosophy. Jonathan teaches at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Reading. Hugh Dancy’s nationality is English.

How many movies has Hugh Dancy done?

Hugh Dancy made his acting debut in 1998 with the “Trial & Retribution” television series as Robert Belini. In 2001, Hugh made his film debut with “Black Hawk Down” as Sfc. Kurt Schmid.

Hugh Dancy has appeared in many films and television shows. Apart from this, Hugh also worked as a theatre artist in theatre plays.

Hugh Dancy acted in many projects like The Sleeping Dictionary, Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, Blood & Chocolate, Adam, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Late Night, Hysteria, Savage Grace, The Jane Austen Book Club, King Arthur, The New Adventures of Robin Hood, David Copperfield, Dangerfield, Elizabeth I, Deadline Gallipoli, The Big C, The Good Fight, The Path, and more.

