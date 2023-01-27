What is Jessie Lemonier Cause of Death? How did they Suddenly Die?

Jessie Lemonier died unexpectedly as a result of vaccine SADS! Anti-vaccination extremists quickly claimed that Jessie Lemonier, a 25-year-old former NFL linebacker, died due to COVID-19 vaccine sudden adult death syndrome!

Is that Vaccine the Reason for Jessie’s Death?

Jessie Lemonier (born Jessie Nathaniel Lemonier on January 31, 1997) was a former outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions. The Detroit Lions announced his death on Thursday, January 26, 2023: The end of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier has stunned and saddened us. Jessie was a fantastic teammate and a beautiful young guy who left us too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this sad time. Drew Smith, his agent, confirmed his death and revealed that Jessie Lemonier was expecting a kid with his girlfriend. On Tuesday, he would have turned 26.

What is Jessie Lemonier Cause of Death?

The official cause of death for Jessie Lemonier has not been reported by his former team, agent, or family. They also did not reveal the circumstances behind his death. As a result, it would be incorrect to suggest that Jessie Lemonier died due to vaccine SADS. Jessie Lemonier could have died due to an accident, a fall, a pre-existing medical condition, or suicide. There is just no way to tell how he died or what caused his death unless his family shares further information.

Calling people to “check-up” on family and friends is a standard code employed by persons whose friends and loved ones have committed suicide. With Westmoreland, Victoria Lee, Adam Exton, and Adrian Dingle. However, I want to stress that this does not prove Jessie Lemonier’s suicide. Breiden Fehoko made no express claim to the contrary. As a result, before saying that Jessie Lemonier died from this or that cause, we should all wait for an official cause of death, whether provided by his family or an autopsy report.

