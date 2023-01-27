The Clareview Recreation Center has been temporarily closed after a man was hospitalized

Following a tragic incident that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday, the Clareview Community Recreation Centre was temporarily closed until further notification.
The man, about 50 years old, was given paramedics soon after the incident and immediately transported to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in serious condition.
The Alberta Health Services confirmed the news and said Paramedics were called to the Recreation centre at around 3:30 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
On Thursday, normal operations were resumed by the facility, and the spokesperson said:
, “The City of Edmonton takes the safety of recreation centre guests and staff very seriously, and we are concerned about any incident of this nature.
“As part of our protocols, safety, life-saving staff and management meet to debrief and review practices following emergency events. That work is ongoing.
“In the meantime, our thoughts are with the individual and the friends, family and Clareview Centre staff involved in this unfortunate incident.”
It is still being determined how long the Recreation centre will be closed. Clearview Arena is still open.
Read Also: Police officer Michelle ‘Mully’ Mullen dies in bizarre indoor skydiving accident in Brisbane