Kendrick Perkins proposes exchanging After a lacklustre showing in the fourth quarter, Ben Simmons

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Ben Simmons has displayed a few glimpses of his potential. Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA player who is now an analyst for the league, is of the opinion that it has not been enough.

The Brooklyn Nets, who are currently 29-18 despite having gotten off to a sluggish start to the season, have gained momentum in the Eastern Conference while they wait for their superstar player Kevin Durant to return from injury. When Brooklyn has been in good shape, they have been a formidable opponent in the Eastern Conference.

Ben Simmons has had some difficulty finding his rhythm late in games, after showing signs earlier that he was starting to find his stride. When on offence, Simmons seems to lack confidence. He is shooting 57.4% from the field but just 44.6% from the free throw line, which is causing him to have a field goal percentage of 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists a game.

Perkins stated that it shouldn’t be out of the question for the Nets to look at trading Simmons on the show “NBA Today” that airs on ESPN. Perkins emphasised that Brooklyn has been playing at a high level, but the reluctance displayed by Simmons has been a concern for the team.

Perkins stated that if he were the Brooklyn Nets and the trade deadline was approaching, he may give some thought to dealing Ben Simmons. “Yesterday evening, late in the fourth quarter, when it was getting close, he was unable to play (in a 137-133 loss at the Philadelphia 76ers). You were unable to place him on the ground.”

Ben Simmons is still searching for his offensive rhythm with the Brooklyn Nets.

It was to be expected that Ben Simmons would exhibit some signs of rust in this season after missing the entirety of the previous season. Despite the fact that Simmons has turned in some outstanding performances, there is still an obvious lack of confidence on his part.

Simmons has posted an average of 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 8.5 assists over the course of his most recent seven games. This featured a game against the Boston Celtics in which he finished with zero points, nine rebounds, and 13 assists in a game that his team lost 109-98. The last five games that Brooklyn has played have ended in a loss.

Around Simmons, Brooklyn possesses a significant amount of offensive firepower, with players such as Seth Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant. However, there is still a lack of faith in Simmons as the game is getting close to its conclusion. In the latter stages of games, the Nets frequently sit him on the bench.

When it comes to improving its roster, Brooklyn will need to investigate all of its available possibilities because the trade deadline for the NBA is drawing ever closer.

The Brooklyn Nets have the ability to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference provided that they can avoid injury. The emerging star Nic Claxton’s outstanding play has also provided the Nets with another lethal weapon that they may rotate into their lineup.

