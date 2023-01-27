K-Pop Star Runner-Up Sam Kim’s father Killed in Robbery.

Sam Kim, a well-known Korean singer, and runner-up on “K-Pop Star Season 3,” lost his father tragically because of being gunned down during an attempted armed robbery in South Seattle.

According to the Korean media station headquartered in Seattle, Washington, our beloved Kim’s father owned a restaurant, and on January 14, the armed robber shot him dead.

Authorities in the area claim that on January 14 at around 8:30 p.m., “several suspects” broke into Hansoo Kim’s Rainier Teriyaki restaurant.

Kim’s father was shot in the torso at a certain point during the heist, and the suspects left the scene.

The singer’s agency was contacted after the information was made public on January 26, and they gave a confirmation.

“We confirm that the news published today regarding Sam’s father passing away is true,” Antenna Music, which houses Sam Kim, stated. They further stated, “we would be grateful if people could pray for the departed and offer your sympathies to Sam Kim, who just lost his father. Peace be upon him.”

Sam’s father is believed to have died because of a bullet wound on the chest.

Nevertheless, there were additional alleged deaths. He died from his injuries due to a bullet after being transported to the hospital.

As per some reports, the singer attended his dad’s burial on January 24 in his native land, along with his family.

He supposedly changed his song “Don’t Worry,” lyrics which he dedicated to his father rather than his mother.

Two hundred people, along with the general consulate of the Republic of Korea in Seattle and the head of the Seattle Korean Association, were allegedly present at the burial.

Who was Sam Kim?

Sam Kim, born on February 19, 1998, participated in season 3 of the Korean talent competition “K-pop Star,” where he ultimately finished in second place.

You Hee Yeol, who served as a judge on the program and serves as the Chief operating officer of Antenna Music, his present agency, quickly signed him.

Sam Kim is renowned for his soulful voice, which has been featured on several songs from his albums and original soundtracks (OSTs), including his most well-known song, “Love Me Like That,” from the Korean drama “Nevertheless.”

