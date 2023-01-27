Is Thomas Doherty in a relationship? Are Thomas Doherty and Dove Cameron married?

Thomas Doherty is 27 years old Scottish actor and singer from Edinburgh. Thomas Anthony Doherty is known as Thomas Doherty. Thomas started his acting career in 2013 and became famous because of his good work. In 2013, Thomas made his acting debut with “Dracula” as Street Boy.

In 2016, Thomas made his film debut with the “Lord of the Dance” as Neil Tucker. In 2022, Thomas appeared in the “Gossip Girl” as Maximus “Max” Wolfe and “The Invitation” as Walter De Ville. Thomas Doherty also appeared in the first audio romance series, “The Inventor’s Apprentice”, on 16 September 2022.

Now that the Gossip Girl reboot is officially done, I can say with absolute certainty that Thomas Doherty gave the show’s best performance by a country mile and deserved much better than he got. pic.twitter.com/3cPWtTWYH2 — Brandon Lewis @ Sundance (Virtual) (@blewis1103) January 26, 2023

How did Thomas Doherty get famous?

Thomas Doherty is famous for his work and role as Sean in “The Lodge” and Harry Hook in “Descendants 2” films. Thomas Doherty is also famous for his other work. Thomas Doherty signed a contract with Olivia Bell Management in London in July 2015.

Thomas has worked in many movies and TV shows for which he is recognized. Thomas Doherty worked on many projects like Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story, Descendants 3, High Strung: Free Dance, Catherine the Great, High Fidelity, Legacies, and more.

Who is Thomas Doherty Girlfriend?

Thomas Doherty is from Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom. Thomas Doherty started a relationship with supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum in March 2021 after separating from an earlier relationship. Right now, Thomas Doherty’s girlfriend is Yasmin Wijnaldum. Both are happy with their relationship and live life. Both understand and support each other.

Are Thomas Doherty and Dove Cameron married?

No, Thomas Doherty and Dove Cameron are not married. Thomas and Dove met while filming Disney’s Descendants, in which Thomas played Harry Hook. Thomas and Cameron began their relationship in late 2016 and confirmed their relationship in 2017. But in 2020, the two separated.

Read Also:- Who is Jared Leto Girlfriend? Are Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman still together?