How did Kevin Cunningham Die? Australian Paralympic team member passes away

The Paralympic community shows their deep sorrow for the loss of Kevin Cunnigham; he was one of 12 athletes to represent Australia at the first Paralympics in Rome in 1960. Let’s check out all the details about Kevin Cunningham in this article.

Kevin Cunningham: How he died

On January 4, Kevin Cunningham died suddenly, leaving the Paralympic community in mourning, but they all are grateful for his outstanding contribution. He represents two times in the Paralympics. He was one of only 12 athletes who played in the Rome 1960.

Australian Paralympic community posted on Twitter, “The Paralympic community is saddened by the recent passing of Kevin Cunningham & eternally grateful for his remarkable contribution as 1 of just 12 athletes who represented AUS at the very first in Rome 1960. Rest in Peace Kevin & thank you.”

While the Australian Paralympic Team Chef de Mission also expressed his feelings on this news “We are so blessed that Kevin had the opportunity to receive his Australian Paralympian Pin last year so he knew how well respected and grateful we all are for what he has done for our Movement,”

He further added, “Rest In Peace Kevin and thank you for everything you have done to pave the way for our Australian Paralympic Mob.”

Know more about Kevin cunningham

Kevin Cunningham was a member of Australia’s first Paralympic team. He completed his schooling at Jolimont school and later graduated from Perth Technical College.

He did his internship at SW Hart & Company. In 1957 he was injured by a T-Model in a traffic collision. After this accident, he was unconscious for about three weeks.

Later Rehabilitation Center started the process of resettling Kevin Cunningham. Later he married Maureen in 1966; the interesting thing is that Maureen was a working nurse at the Shenton Park Rehabilitation Center.

Social Media Tributes to Kevin Cunningham

His friends and members of the Paralympic team paid tributes on Social media and expressed how much they loved him.

Emily Jane

“RIP Kevin, condolences to his family and friends.”

June Clarke

‘R.I.P. Kevin 🌹sympathy to his family and friends”

