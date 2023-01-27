David Mobley, a 75-year-old man from Oklahoma, went missing and was later discovered dead. Explained

Search efforts by the Sallisaw police department for David Mobley Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued a “Silver Alert” for 75-year-old David Mobley, who was reported missing on January 20 after he was observed leaving the VA facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas, at around 4:30 in the afternoon. It is now known for certain that he was the victim of the car accident that occurred in Sequoyah County. Let’s take a closer look at what transpired with David Mobley, an Oklahoma resident who is now 75 years old.

David Mobley Explanation of the Missing Case

A “Silver Alert” has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on David Mobley, who is 75 years old. Mobley was last seen leaving the Veterans Affairs medical centre in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on January 20 at about 4:30 o’clock in the afternoon.

David Mobley has not been located.

It has been confirmed by authorities in the police department that Mobley suffers from dementia, diabetes, depression, anxiety, and a brain damage. In addition to that, he operates a red 2011 Dodge R1500 truck that bears the licence plate number 2516GT.

OHP officials have triggered the alert and are urging that anybody who sees David Mobley or his automobile immediately contact the Sallisaw Police Department or 9-1-1. This request was made on behalf of the Sallisaw Police Department by the OHP authorities.

The body of David Mobley was discovered; what took place?

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Silver Alert was issued for a missing person whose body was found in a deadly accident that occurred in Sequoyah County (OHP).

According to a Silver Alert that was issued on January 21, David Mobley, 75, from Sallisaw, was the last person seen leaving a Veterans Affairs clinic in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in the afternoon of January 20. This information comes from a report that was included in the Silver Alert. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on January 23 that a collision had place on Interstate 40 on January 20, approximately three miles west of Muldrow.

Reportedly, a truck going west on Interstate 40 was involved in a rear-end collision with another vehicle. Following the left turn off the main road, the vehicle collided with a wire barrier and continued to descend it for over 360 feet before coming to a halt.

The truck was quickly consumed by flames once it started fire. According to the Oregon Highway Patrol, the truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. On January 24, the Medical Examiner identified the person behind the wheel of the vehicle. According to the OHP, Mobley was driving the truck at the time. The Silver Alert was taken off the air on the 24th of January.

