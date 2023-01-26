The skateboarding industry is mourning the loss of the great skateboarder Jed Walters, best known for his work in 1992, “Children’s of Love”. Walter died on Friday, January 20, 2023. His sudden demise shocked the whole community.

The devastating news was shared by Strangelove Skateboards on social media in a statement which reads:

“Took a minute to confirm, but we are saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jed Walters, one of the skate boarding’s greatest enigmas and South Dakotan legend. Our sincere condolences to his friends, family, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Jed.”

How did Walter die? An Explanation of the Cause of Death

The legendary American skateboarder’s unfortunate demise was due to a tragic accident which reportedly took place while he was at work. According to the reports, Walters tragically strikes in an accident while cutting down a tree at work. His family, friends and the people who worked with him are deeply saddened by his tragic demise.

Who was Jed Walters? The Skateboader’s Untold Life History

Jed Walters was a legendary stake-boarder and the most elusive Love Child of the World Industries. Jed Walter, whose full name was James Jed Walters, was born to parents David, his father and Sharon, his mother. His professional career started with a bang with the release of World’s Love child in 1992 alongside Daewon Song, Shiloh Greathouse, and Chico Brenes.

Soon after his entry, he quickly disappeared, leaving the skateboarder’s community wondering what had happened to him. After his short career span, he reunited with Marc McKee to contemplate his career model if he had been active.

Walters leaves behind his beautiful wife, Kristen and their two daughters, Emma and Agnes. May god give them power and strength to overcome their sorrows. May the divine soul rest in eternal peace forever. To meet the funeral and other expenses, a GoFundMe page has been created by Lindsey Taft to help the skateboarder’s family.

Tributes Surfaced Online for Walters

Following the devastating news, many people shared their condolences and tributes on social media for the late skateboarder. Internet is poured with his rest in peace messages. His untimely demise has left the whole community in a state of shock.

Sideeffectsgoods posted

RIP, Legend ❤️ The kids need to know about Jed.

Strangelove skateboards Posted:

Took a minute to confirm, but we are saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jed Walters, one of skate boardings’ greatest enigmas and South Dakotan legend. Our sincere condolences to his friends, family, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Jed.

Read Also: An accused co-conspirator in a double homicide in Phoenix dies in a shootout in Kansas