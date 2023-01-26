Ivory smith | Transgender District Program Associate’s cause of death explained

Ivory Smith, The Transgender District’s Programme Associate, died on January 25, 2023. We’ll check out more details about the trans woman and the cause of death.

Ivory Smith: What happened to her

On January 25, 2023, she sadly died. This tragic news was confirmed by The Transgender District on their Social media page saying.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share the devastating news that Ivory Smith has passed away.

While working with authorities, close friends, and family to gain more information, we want to share some of our favourite moments with an incredible angel.

We will share more information on her vigil and celebration of life very soon.

Rest in Peace, @ivory_nicole_ 🕊️ “

Know more about Ivory Smith

She was a native of San Francisco while brought up in the Tenderloin. she was committed to equality and justice through her different activities and community services.

She belonged to the Black trans woman community, so it’s also a little bit tougher for her to make things better. Although she did her best for the community and did the best for justice activities.

She worked for Transgender District’s transgender empowerment activities as a programme coordinator. In a 2021 public awareness campaign, she talked about her feelings and experience and served as a model for the district’s “Know Our Place”.

The reason behind Ivory Smith’s death

Still, the reason behind the death of Ivory Smith is not revealed. As of now, it is unknown what happened with Smith that led her to death. So the particular reason for the death was not released by anyone; just the news of her death was confirmed on social media.

One of his friends Aria posted on social media, and she says about Ivory Smith

I've never been more devastated. More heartbroken. i – don't know what to say. I'm still shocked. I love you. angel. rest in power and love. bbygirl."

