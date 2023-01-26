How did Santo Bellina Die? Palermo Actor Died

Two days after Mario Pupella, another Palermo actor died. Santo Bellina, best known for his part in La scorta, died. Let’s look at how the Palermo actor died and Santo Bellina’s cause of death in further detail.

What happened to Santo Bellina?

Santo Bellina died of an illness at the age of 58. He has been in films such as Ris and Police District, as well as television shows such as Nassiryia-Per, Paolo Borsellino in 2004, and Don Milani-Il Priore di Barbiana in 1997. Antonio Di Martino extended his sympathy, adding, “Those who had the honour of knowing and frequenting him understood well what a person and fine actor you were, sadly, the sorrows and the timely depression snatched you away,” wrote Antonio Di Martino.

Who is Santo Bellina?

“Excellent actor. You worked harder than anyone, yet they never appreciated you!”. Santo Bellina was an Italian actor born in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, on September 22, 1964. He was well-known for his flicks, such as La piovra and Il cacciatore. From an early age, he made his acting debut in the 1985 film “Il pentito”. Since then, he has been in scores of films and novels depicting the mafia and the fight against the Cosa Nostra.

What is Santo Bellina’s Cause of Death?

Santo Bellina, a Palermitan actor, died at the age of 58. Santo Bellina was killed as a result of an illness. However, the nature of his ailment is unknown at this time. According to unsubstantiated reports, he died of depression. However, the actual cause of death was unknown at the time. Following the death announcement, social media was swamped with tributes. Several entries mention his abilities. “We shall miss your sense of humour, professionalism, and, above all, the excitement with which you approached every single moment of our event,” Gabriele Perrini, creative director of the Grand Gala of the dialect theatre “Regional Award of the City of Castelbuono,” wrote.

