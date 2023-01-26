How Carrie Yerty Died? Volleyball Coach Is No More

On Tuesday, Carrie Yerty, who coached at Memphis and won four state championships with Briarcrest volleyball, died. Let’s look at more information regarding Carrie Yerty and his demise.

How Carrie Yerty Died?

The former University of Michigan and Briarcrest High School volleyball coach was pronounced dead. Since 2016, she has been battling cancer for an extended period. Carrie Yerty’s death was reported on social media by John Varlas. I have some bad news to share. Carrie Yerty, a former Briarcrest and University of Minnesota volleyball coach, died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Thoughts and thoughts go out to her family, former volleyball players, and all of her volleyball pals—a true superwoman who influenced many people’s lives.

What is Carrie Yerty Cause of Death?

Carrie Yerty, the state champion Briarcrest volleyball coach, died after a seven-year battle with colorectal cancer. Friends and family have been pouring condolences on social media since the news broke. Yerty continued to coach the Saints’ volleyball team despite her diagnosis, including this past season. Due to her health, she was forced to stand down near the end of the season, and April Jauregui, the assistant coach, took over as interim coach. Yerty then announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Achievements of Carrie Yerty:

Her overall record was 134-11. Briarcrest became one of the most prominent programmes in the state and country under Yerty’s leadership. “Carrie’s impact will live on in the hearts of our school community and in Briarcrest Christian School’s athletic history,” Swatley stated. Yerty coached volleyball at the NCAA Division I level at Eastern Washington, Memphis, Arizona, and Wyoming before coming to Briarcrest, where she was also the elementary school athletic director. Yerty won three consecutive volleyball state championships, but more importantly, she paved the path for her teammates. Carrie Yerty’s impact at Briarcrest is more than her three state victories. It is the ladies she guided and shaped.

Tributes to Carrie Yerty:

Posted by John Varlas, I’m sure she fought as hard as she could. There is no doubt about that. Tragic! A lovely lady with a beautiful family. Sincere condolences. Posted Commercial Appeal, This saddens me. What a lady. She was never seen without a smile. Carrie, rest in peace. Carrie Yerty, who coached at Memphis and won four state championships with Briarcrest volleyball, died in 2016 after a battle with colorectal cancer—posted by Racheal. Even on the most challenging days, she is one of the most demanding people I’ve ever encountered.

