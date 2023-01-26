Carol Sloane | Reason behind the death of Jazz singer

Legendary Jazz singer Carol Sloane died at the age of 85. We will see all the details and reasons behind the cause of death in this article.

What happened to Carol Sloane

On January 23, the Jazz singer died at a senior care facility centre in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Carol Sloane was very popular among Jazz singers. She got very early recognition for her famous seductive renditions of classic songs. She left the world after 85.

The news of Carol Sloane’s death was shared on the Facebook page. The page wrote a tribute to this famous singer.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must share the news that Carol Sloane passed away yesterday. While we are still processing this information, we know that she lived a full and fascinating life, and though she doubted it constantly, she was more than worthy of the greatness she sought.”

Further, they added, “It is still our hope that her contribution and dedication to music becomes more widely known as we begin our festival run next month. Carol herself blessed the film, which meant the world to us. We wish she could be here to see where it goes and who else she might inspire.

The reason behind the death of Carole Sloane

Carol Carol Sloane passed away at age 85, and we are sorry to inform you about this bad news. She was always remembered as an amiable personality. Now her followers are curious about her death and are trying to find the cause.

She died on January 23, 2023, due to complications after a stroke, the stroke had occurred 2 years ago, according to Washington Post, and this information is posted on behalf of her stepdaughter as the source. Finally, she died on January 23. Now all of her fans and followers are left inconsolable.

Social media tributes for Carol Sloane

Maxine Lemarr

RIP Carol. I’m so happy I had the pleasure of seeing your in concert as well as meeting you. You will be missed, but your music will always be alive.

Peter Parnestam

I met Carol many times,she invited me to a recording session in NYC.

What a great person she was 🙏

Susie Kroeger

I heard the news yesterday from a friend who was close to Carol. Such sad news, and I am so sorry I never had the pleasure of meeting her. But…I have had the pleasure of hearing her sing. Her songs are something we will have to treasure forever. Rest in peace, Carol. ❤

Angela Bingham

The things that I have always loved about the wonderful Carol Sloane are her totally understated phrasing, her immensely poignant storytelling and her immaculate selection of material. For me she was a real singer’s singer. I am so glad I got to meet her and sing for her – she gave me some feedback in 2018 that I’ve pondered and taken on board over the years. She really didn’t mince her words. I usually like that about a person too. RIP.

Sue Aclair

Sadly, I have just learned that my friend, the beautiful person and fantastic singer, Carol Sloane has passed today. We shared a lot of wonderful times together and sadly she’s been suffering for a long time after a terrible stroke right before the pandemic. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed….#jazz #jazzsinger

