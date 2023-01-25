The Marshall Tucker Band’s name-sake Marshall Tucker has passed away at the age of 99

The Marshall Tucker band is grieving the loss of Marshall Tucker, the namesake of the musical group, who plays a significant role in the formation of the band. Marshall passed away on January 20, 2023, at 99.

The band, in its Instagram post, shared the devastating news with a picture of Marshall Tucker, captioning it:

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of someone very special to our hearts for very obvious reasons,”

“Our band’s namesake, Mr. Marshall Tucker, passed away peacefully yesterday morning at the age of 99. Though he was never a member of our band, we wouldn’t be here today without his historic name.”

However, the statement did not clarify the reason for his demise. No other information has been released by his family members and representatives informing the cause of his death. So, precisely it was unclear under what circumstances he died, but Netizens believed that he died of natural reasons due to his old age. We will update you soon as soon as we get any details about the cause of his death.

Although Marshall Tucker was never a member of the group, the band members have chosen to name themselves after him since its formation in 1972. When the band was formed, they rehearsed at an old warehouse owned by Mr Marshall Tucker. The band wanted a name, and by the time they found a key chain inscribed with Marshall’s name, they decided to name the band after him. At the time, the band members are Tommy Caldwell, Jerry Eubanks, Paul Riddle, Toy Caldwell, Doug Gray, and George McCorkle.

The band, in their social media post, also recalled the incident and how the band was named after him and paid condolence to the family.

“In the early days when we were rehearsing in an old warehouse in Spartanburg [South Carolina], we found a keychain inscribed with his name,” the band admitted. “We needed a name asap, and the rest is history. Marshall was blind since birth but amazingly could play the heck out of the piano. He always said his talent was simply God-given. He tuned pianos in South Carolina for decades. We are thankful for Mr Marshall Tucker and the life he lived. Sending blessings to his wife and family.

The Marshall Tucker band members are Chris Hicks, Rick Wills, Marcus James Henderson, Tony Black, and B.B. Borden.

Marshall Tucker, the namesake of the musical band, was born on November 12, 1913. He was blind by birth but possessed an exceptional quality in playing the heck of the piano. Marshall, for decades, tuned pianos in South Carolina.

