The Dating History of Simu Liu, Including His Pretty Talented Girlfriends

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu’s admirers may ask if he’s married. The Marvel picture pleased the former stuntman, so people want to know about Liu’s love life.

Simu Liu Never Married

Simu Liu is single. Despite dating Kim’s Convenience actress, the actor is still single. Liu has never married.

Simu Liu’s Girlfriend

Ladies, the beautiful guy is now unavailable. Liu made his new girlfriend IG-official in December 2022. They took a sweet Christmas photo in front of a Santa Claus sign. Interscope Records digital marketing manager Allison Hsu is his latest love. In 2022, Forbes named her a 30 Under 30. She’s a powerful career lady. Hsu leaked before Liu. At the end of November, she shared a selfie of them together. Liu joked, “OMG can’t believe I got a shot with the chick from PopCrave.” In December, they posted photos from a beach getaway. Liu told People he will meet Hsu’s parents during the holidays. Their connection moves quickly. We’re thrilled for the pair and hope their love grows.

Prior Relationships

Jade Bender

In 2022, Jade Bender dated Simu Liu. A June dinner date fuelled dating speculations. Bender joined Liu during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping later that month, People claimed. At the 2022 ESPY Awards, they confirmed their romance on the red carpet.

The couple looked inseparable after going public. In July 2022, they attended Comic-Con and the Bullet Train premiere. They were also pictured at the 2019 Unforgettable Gala, according to People.

Sadly, the romance ended. In September 2022, Liu told Dreamforce attendees that he had dissolved a relationship, according to SFGATE. “I encountered moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t exactly seem like I was where I needed to be with myself,” he said when asked about his mental health. I also broke up. That’s definitely also adding to that, but I’ll be okay.”

Tina Bender

Before Bender, Liu was linked to Tina Jung, who played Jeanie Park in two episodes of Kim’s Convenience. Jung’s two performances on the comedy were in 2016, so we know they’ve been dating at least that long.

We know they spend time with their dogs. Jung’s corgi, Maple, and Liu’s Alaskan Malamute, Barkley, were their pets. The two pups were last photographed together in 2018. Barkley died late in 2019. After his death, Liu discovered Chopa, a charming stray, to pamper.

Liu’s Mystery Woman

After Jung, Liu’s new dog’s Instagram account revealed his relationship status. A black pug joins Chopa on some adventures. In an April 2021 interview, Liu briefly acknowledged having a girlfriend but did not identify her. He named her dog Dutch, which may be the unidentified pug in Chopa’s Instagram images. Chopa and the pug last appeared on October 4, 2021.

