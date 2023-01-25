Is Aaron Paul still married? How did Aaron Paul meet his wife?

Aaron Paul is 43 years old American actor as well as producer. Aaron is well-recognized for his role as Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series “Breaking Bad” (2008–2013). It won Aaron several awards, including a Satellite Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film (2013), a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (2014), and a Primetime Emmy Award for Drama for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Series. Aaron also won the Saturn Award three times for Best Supporting Actor on Television (2009, 2011, 2013). In 2022, Aaron Paul appeared in the Westworld, Better Call Saul, and Dual films.

How old was Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad Season 1?

Aaron Paul played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013, in which Jesse Pinkman was 24 years old, but Aaron was 29 years old. Aaron Paul’s age as of 2022 is 43 years. Aaron was born to Darla (née Haynes) and Baptist minister Robert Sturtevant in Emmett, Idaho, US. Happened in. Aaron’s date of birth is August 27, 1979. Aaron Paul’s nationality is American.

Who is Aaron Paul Wife?

Aaron Paul is a married man. Aaron Paul’s wife’s name is Lauren Parsekian. she is an American actress and director. Aaron and Lauren met at the Coachella Festival. On January 1, 2012, Aaron and Lauren got engaged in Paris. Aaron and Lauren were married on May 26, 2013, in a carnival-themed wedding at 1920’s Paris in Malibu, California.

Aaron Paul’s wife Lauren gave birth to their first child, daughter Story Annabelle, in February 2018. Lauren gave birth to their second child Ryden Caspian (son), in April 2022. On 6 November 2022, Paul legally changed his name to Aaron Paul. Aaron Paul lives with his wife and children in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Is Aaron Paul Rich?

Aaron Paul’s net worth is approx $20 Million. Aaron has earned his income from his acting profession. Aaron has also made some films. Aaron has appeared in many movies and TV shows and has received many awards and honours for his work and roles.

Aaron Paul’s Movies and TV Shows

Aaron Paul began his acting career in 1999 with the “Beverly Hills, 90210” television series. In 2000, Aaron made his film debut with “Whatever It Takes” as Floyd. Aaron Paul is famous for his role and works in Big Love, Tron: Uprising, Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman, Westworld, The Path, Truth Be Told, and more.

Aaron also acted in many movies and tv shows, including Robot Chicken, Veronica Mars, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Suddenly Susan, 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd, The Guardian, CSI: Miami, Joan of Arcadia, Welcome Home, Fathers and Daughters, Decoding Annie Parker, Weird: the Al Yankovic Story, The Last House on the Left, Bad Girls from Valley High, National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, Help! I’m a Fish, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and more.

