In Texas, Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring was killed after colliding with an 18-wheeler

After a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler, Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring passed away. To know more about this accident and what happened to Graylan Spring, check out in this article.

Twitter page of Graylan’s high school team, Vandegrift High School, posted on the Twitter page about Spring’s death. Spring was a passenger driven by Micah McAffose, a former baseball player at SFA.

What happened with Graylan Spring

After the accident, Mcafoose was announced dead at the spot and Spring was taken to the hospital immediately. Doctors tried to save the life Spring, but they are not succeeding, and finally, he died at the hospital.

Head coach Colby Carthel of Stephen F. Austin wrote this message for the Spring “Our hearts are broken at the loss of Graylan, and our prayers go out to the amazing Spring family,” Carthel said in a statement from SFA. “What a tremendous loss for those fortunate to know Graylan.”

He was a true champion, both on and off the field, and his legacy will love on forever within the Lumberjack football program.

Details about Graylan Spring

People remember Graylan as a genuine person who was always smiling and truly inspiring to everyone he knew. Further, he said, “Always smiling, a friend to everyone, truly inspiring to anyone that knew you. Fierce competitor at all times. There is no one else like you. You will be missed forever, and we will always keep you in our heart. Rest in Peace, Gray.”

Spring was a member of the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks football team and played as a freshman. He graduated from Vandegrift in 2022.

At the time of the accident, the 18-wheeler turned left onto the road from Plant road near the path of Nissan. Eventually, the car hit the trailer; it lodged underneath the other vehicle and got stuck there.

Social Tribute for Graylan Spring

Eanes ISD

Our deepest condolences to Graylan’s family and the Vandegrift community. ❤️‍🩹

Katy ISD Athletics

On behalf of Katy ISD, we send our deepest condolences and are keeping the family, program and community in our prayers.

Lehman Lobo Boys Basketball

On behalf of Lehman HS Athletics/Boys’ Basketball we send our deepest condolences, our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. #OneLove

Dripping Springs HS Football

Devastating news. On behalf of the Dripping Springs FB community, we send our sincerest condolences. We will be praying for Graylan’s family and the entire Vandegrift community.

Rest in Peace, Graylan.

Sealy_TigersFB

On behalf of the Sealy Football Program, we send our deepest condolences and prayers 🙏🏻

Leslie Masters Ross

So very very sad 😢 I’m so sorry for your loss and praying for his family and all of you!

manny gomez

Our prayers are with the Spring family, the Vandergrift team and the families of the other two young kids in this tragic accident. Praying for a peace only God can bring.

Read Also: Half Moon Bay mass shooting: 7 dead, 1 injured; suspect in custody