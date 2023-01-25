Here is the complete list of Oscar nominations for 2023

Oscars is the race of the world’s finest movies of the past 12 months. Here are the complete details about the nominees of the 95th Oscar awards that will be organized in Los Angeles on 12 March.
BEST PICTURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany
“Argentina, 1985,” Argentina
“Close,” Belgium
“EO,” Poland
“The Quiet Girl,” Ireland
BEST DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
ORIGINAL SONG
“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
