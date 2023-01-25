Connect with us

Here is the complete list of Oscar nominations for 2023

The Dating History of Simu Liu, Including His Pretty Talented Girlfriends

Oscar Nominations 2023
Source: Deadline

Oscars is the race of the world’s finest movies of the past 12 months. Here are the complete details about the nominees of the 95th Oscar awards that will be organized in Los Angeles on 12 March.

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Source: Searchlight Pictures

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best SUPPORTING ACTRESSKerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Source : Amazon Studio

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany

“Argentina, 1985,” Argentina

“Close,” Belgium

“EO,” Poland

“The Quiet Girl,” Ireland

BEST DIRECTOR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

