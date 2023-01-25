Here is the complete list of Oscar nominations for 2023

Oscars is the race of the world’s finest movies of the past 12 months. Here are the complete details about the nominees of the 95th Oscar awards that will be organized in Los Angeles on 12 March.

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

BEST ACTOR