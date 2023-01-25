David Spatz, a local radio broadcaster and journalist, has passed away

David Spatz, A local broadcaster at WOND-AM 1400, and former entertainment writer at the Press of Atlantic City, has died.

The 71-year-old Spatz, who hosted the midday show on the news-talk station, has been in local media since the 1970s.

His work for The Press also included extensive coverage of the casino entertainment industry.

The station wrote on its Facebook page, “For over four decades, David’s gift for storytelling and knowledge of Atlantic City delighted fans on TV, radio, and print.”

Our condolences go out to David’s family at this difficult time.

David Spatz cause of death?

David Spatz, 71, a media personality in Atlantic City, passed away on Monday at his Linwood home. No cause has been disclosed in any of the announcements of David Spatz’s death.

Reports indicate that Spatz died naturally. At this time, nothing has been confirmed.

Several people were close to him, and our team is trying to contact them.

In order to determine exactly what caused David Spatz’s death, we are gathering more information.

Who was David Spatz?

Spatz was born in Atlantic City. He was a versatile artist who could work in a variety of mediums.

Throughout his career, he covered entertainment news, interviewed celebrities that earned him national, regional, and local awards.

David Spatz was a local broadcaster and entertainment writer for WOND-AM 1400 in Atlantic City.

In the 1970s, the well-known Linwood journalist covered many major stories, primarily about casino gaming.

Only one TV series produced in southern New Jersey has won an Emmy award, Curtain Call.

He was in the same Atlantic City Weekly column where he interviewed popular acts that he earned his reputation.

David Spatz Career:

During the late 1970s, he was involved in many of the major stories which documented Atlantic City’s entry into the casino gaming industry.

After gambling was legalized in Atlantic City, Spatz immediately began covering the leading entertainers, paving the way for decades of coverage.

He won an Emmy Award for excellence in television for his television series, “Curtain Call.”.

Using the same name, Spatz wrote a column for Atlantic City Weekly in which he interviewed top acts and provided local entertainment news.

During his tenure as The Press’s executive editor from 1988 to 2010, Paul Merkoski said that Spatz never abused his position to hurt anyone’s career or to help his community.

Read Also:- Who Is Adam Devine Wife? Are Adam Devine And Chloe Still Together?