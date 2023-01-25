An accused co-conspirator in a double homicide in Phoenix dies in a shootout in Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation revealed that the accused man in a double homicide in Phoenix died in an encounter with law enforcement officers in Kansas.

The suspect, identified as Leroy D. Malone, was shot multiple times in Dodge City, Kansas, for the convictions of shooting near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road. On Sunday, Phoenix police officers responded to a call from an injured man, and when they arrived at the scene, they found the two victims, Cameron Brown, 28 and Asya Rose Ribble, 27, dead at their home. Luckily their two children were alive and well by that time.

The Phoenix investigation department then identified the suspect as Malone and shared information with agencies nationwide.

Along with the suspect, a woman whose identity has not been disclosed yet was driving the car and was shot several times and hospitalized.

Malone, the convicted killer, was previously served in jail from June 2010 to June 2020 for crimes including armed robbery, aggravated assault, marijuana violation and other multiple serious charges.

A blue Toyota Tundra, which was connected to the double homicide, was spotted driving through Minneola, Kansas, by the Clark County deputies. To slow down, the blue Toyota stop sticks and troopers were placed in a position.

Deputies’ attempt to stop the car failed as the suspect sped off the car. When the truck was forced into a ditch by the Clark County deputy, the shootout began, and Malone died in the encounter. Although the investigation of the double homicide continues.

Two Ford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot in the shooting, and one deputy suffered from severe life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Wichita hospital. According to the department, the officer is currently in the intensive care unit. The second one was taken to a local hospital for minor shrapnel injuries and reportedly released.

Read Also: Premier Designs Jewelry co-founder Andy Horner Passed away: Cause of Death Explained