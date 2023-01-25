Alvaro Colom, the former President of Guatemala dies at 71

Alvaro Colom was a famous individual and the former President of Guatemala who has recently died on the 23rd of January 2023 while he was 71 years old and supported the United Nations anti-corruption and was one of the leading parts of the entire mission and created a lot of success for himself in his entire career. He continued to govern as a president from 2008 to 2012 and created a very good impact during his entire tenure people of the country also loved and respected him and wanted him to be the leader for a very long time as he was one of the most successful individuals and has received a lot of condolences from the present members of the election committee.

Alvaro Colom Death Details

Alvaro Colom died on the 23rd of January, 2023, while he was 71 years old. He couldn't continue his career as an election individual as he entered the office of the election when he was very young in 1960 as part of a civil war. Later on, he also promised to reduce poverty and work for the civilians. He was the President of Guatemala when he was very experienced in his career period from 2008 to 2012. After that, he continued his job for the people of the country and the United States Department by providing a report to Congress about his success. A certain problem was created in his career in that situation that was solved and denied by him very quickly.

Cause of Death of Alvaro Colom

It was certainly stated that he had had cancer for a very long time and cancer was the major reason why it was not possible for him to survive and caused him to die at the age of 71. It was estimated that he had cancer while he was young, but it was after 2012 when his period of presidential tenure ended. After that, he was got with the disease, and as there was no proper treatment provided for a complete cure, he could not survive the disease for a very long time, and it cost him to die after a certain time, and that was the reason for which she died with the disease of cancer.

Presidential Tenure of Alvaro Colom

Alvaro Colom started his work for the country’s civilians when he was very young. He started his job in 1960 when he entered the office and said he would look forward to removing all types of poverty from the entire country. After that, he continued to be one of the best individuals on the election committee and received much recognition in his life. Later, when he was elected for the presidential elections, he directly won the elections and became the President of the country mala from 2008 to 2012. During his time, he received a lot of recognition and became a very famous individual.

Other essential details are available

After the period of the election got over, there was a certain problem he faced as the department of the election committee charged him with certain disruptions committed by him when he was president. Still, after that, he denied all these corruptions against him and stated that these were done just to kill the image created in front of the public. The local people did not believe things as they would directly confirm that he was a very good individual and search individuals couldn’t go under this corruption. Certain problems were created, and he was taken to court, but things were solved very easily as nothing was found during the investigation.

