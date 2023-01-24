Who is JJ Wolf’s Girlfriend? Know All about Kat Lyman

In light of JJ Wolf’s strong showing at the Western & Southern Open, he has been awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the 2020 U.S. Open.

Born on December 21, 1998, Jeffrey John “J. J.” Wolf is a professional tennis player in the United States. In ATP singles, he peaked at No. 56 on October 17, 2022. Wolf was an athlete for the Ohio State Buckeyes during his collegiate years. Wolf attended Cincinnati Country Day School after growing up in Indian Hill. He’s the grandson of NBA coach Charley Wolf and a basketball player himself. He committed to play collegiate tennis for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2016, when he was the third-ranked talent in the United States. On May 16, 2016, Wolf reached his highest junior tour ranking of No. 18.

A wild card into the men’s singles competition at the 2017 U.S. Open, he went on to lose all three sets he played in. In the first qualifying round of the 2018 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, on August 12, 2018, Wolf beat Jozef Kovalik, ranked 85th in the world. He won the Champaign Challenger 2019 on November 18, 2019, after a two-and-a-half hour match against Sebastian Korda, which catapulted him to a career high in the ATP singles rankings. As a result of his success in the Western & Southern Open, he was awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the 2020 U.S. Open. He defeated the 29th-seeded player in the tournament, Argentina’s Guido Pella, in straight sets (6-2, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3) in the first round of the U.S. Open.

JJ Wolf and his Parents, Family

Wolf’s parents, Brooke and Jeff, named him after the two of them (mother). His father played professional tennis and was inducted into the Rollins College Hall of Fame. His mom played tennis at Miami, where he went to school. One of his sisters, Danielle, plays tennis and is on the Ohio State women’s team.

Who is Kat Lyman, the girlfriend of JJ Wolf ?

Jeffrey John Wolf, a professional tennis player, is dating fellow athlete Kat Lyman. They met and fell in love throughout their college years. As fellow students at Ohio State University, they instantly hit it off. Based on her Instagram, she appears to be a very devout Christian. Her personal life outside of Instagram is mainly mysterious. John’s fans can get a glimpse of their PDA if they follow him on social media.

How many children do JJ Wolf and Kat Lyman have?

Neither JJ Wolf nor Kat Lyman have any offspring. The two young people are still very much in love with one another.

