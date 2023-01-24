Who is Anna Hall, the girlfriend of Ben Shelton?

Ben Shelton, the American tennis player, was born on October 9, 2002. Shelton reached his career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 89 on January 16, 2023. On November 14, 2022, he reached a personal best ATP doubles ranking of No. 280. In pairs competition at the 2016 USTA Junior National Championship, Shelton came out on top. He was a Florida Gator tennis player. As a first-year player for the University of Florida tennis team, he won the 2021 NCAA Division I Tennis Championships at the fifth singles position, helping the Gators to become national champions for the first time in school history. He won the ITA National Player of the Year award the same year. The serve is Shelton’s primary method of attack. His first serve has an average speed of 126 mph and is quite strong. Additionally, he has the ability to deliver a powerful kick on both his first and second serves. Shelton, a lefty, is dependable and powerful on both sides of the net. After hitting powerful groundstrokes, he can quickly and easily go to the net to finish points. One of Shelton’s favourite things to do is “get to net,” where he can “use some of my hand abilities, athletic qualities, and going up to grab the ball” (to put away overheads). The serve-and-volley is an important part of his game, and he plans to work on it.

Members of Ben Shelton’s Family

The Florida Gators’ men’s tennis coach is Shelton’s father, Bryan Shelton, a former professional tennis player. His mother, Lisa Witsken, was a professional tennis player, and his sister, Emma, played tennis at the university level in Shelton’s uncle, Todd Witsken, was a professional tennis player, therefore he grew up in the sport. Lisa Shelton is an agent with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thomas Group. Additional details about her are available in a profile under her name on the Better Homes and Gardens website. Lisa, a native of Carmel, Indiana, used to compete briefly as a promising junior tennis player before switching careers. Bryan Shelton is the Florida Gators’ tennis coach. From 1989 until 1997, Bryan competed at the professional tennis level. After Shelton retired from tennis, he was selected as a USTA National Coach, where he worked with MaliVai Washington, a 1996 Wimbledon finalist he had taught. He has won the men’s and women’s tennis national championships for the first time by a head coach in NCAA Division I.

Who is Anna Hall, the girlfriend of Ben Shelton?

Shelton’s fiancee is a Denver-based heptathlete by the name of Anna Hall. In November of 2021, Hall and Shelton began dating. Anna, an athlete at the University of Florida, took first place in the heptathlon in the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Her heptathlon victory in the 2022 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships qualified her to compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where she placed third. Additionally, Hall mentioned the couple’s romance began in November 2021 in an Instagram post, where she also posted a video from their vacation to Naples, Florida, a year into their relationship. Despite their obvious romantic chemistry, Ben and Anna have yet to tie the knot and become husband and wife.

Read Also:- Truth about the American Model Claire Bridges’ Death Rumors