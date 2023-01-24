Did Hilary Duff get married? Are Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma still married?

Hilary Duff is a professional American actress and singer. Hilary won many awards, including four Teen Choice Awards, seven Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and two Young Artist Awards. Hilary began her acting career at an early age. Hilary made her acting debut in 1997 with the “True Women” film, and in 1998, Hilary made her television debut with the “Casper Meets Wendy” series.

Hilary Duff is famous for her work and role in “How I Met Your Father”, The Bachelor, Younger, Express Yourself, Lizzie McGuire, American Dreams, Human Nature, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Material Girls, and more.

How much is Hilary Duff’s Net Worth?

Hilary Duff’s net worth is around $25 million. Hilary Duff earns her income from her acting and singing. Hilary Duff has acted in many movies and television series. Besides this, Hilary Duff also released some songs. Hilary Duff has won many awards and honours.

Who is Hilary Duff Husband?

Hilary Duff’s relationship with star Aaron Carter was confirmed in 2001. After 3 years, Hilary Duff and Aaron ended their relationship.

In 2004, when Hilary was 16, Hilary Duff began dating Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, who was 25 at the time. In 2005, Hilary’s mother announced their relationship to Seventeen magazines. Joel Madden then worked with Hilary Duff on her compilation album “Most Wanted”. Hilary Duff and Joel Madden ended their relationship in November 2006.

After this, Hilary Duff started dating Mike Comrie in 2007. He is a Canadian National Hockey League (NHL) player. Hillary and Mike announced their engagement in February 2010. Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie married on August 14, 2010, in Santa Barbara, California. Hillary announced her pregnancy in 2011 and gave birth to a son on March 20, 2012. On January 10, 2014, Hillary and Mike announced that they were separating. In February 2016, Hilary divorced Mike.

Hilary Duff dated personal sports trainer Jason Walsh from August 2015 to November 2016 after her split from Mike Comrie. In 2017, Hillary also briefly dated businessman Elie Sandvik.

After this, in January 2017, Hilary Duff started dating Matthew Koma. He is a singer and songwriter. Hillary and Matthew announced that she was pregnant with their first child on 8 June 2018. On 25 October 2018, Hillary gave birth to their first daughter.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma got engaged in May 2019 and married on December 21, 2019. On 24 October 2020, Hillary told through her Instagram post that she was pregnant for the third time. On March 24, 2021, the couple’s second child was a daughter. Hilary and Hilary Duff’s husband are still together.

How Old is Hilary Duff?

Hilary Erhard Duff knew as Hilary Duff. Hilary Duff’s age is 35 years. Hilary Duff was born to Susan Colleen Duff and Robert Duff in Houston, Texas, U.S. Hilary Duff’s birth date is September 28, 1987. Hilary Duff’s height is 1.57m. Hilary Duff did her studies at Harvard University. Hilary Duff’s nationality is American.

