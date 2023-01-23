Who is Daniel Quintero? The tragic accident of the 19-year-old young jockeys at Tampa bay downs explained

A 19-year-old jockey A kid dies unexpectedly at a Florida racetrack during a training accident. According to the track, Daniel Quintero, a 19-year-old exercise rider who died during a training tragedy on Saturday morning, is mourned by Tampa Bay Downs. Let’s take a closer look at who Daniel Quintero was and what happened to him.

Daniel Quintero Died:

An exercise rider’s death on Saturday morning shocked Tampa Bay Downs and horse racing lovers in Florida. According to the establishment’s social media accounts, Daniel Quintero, 19, died in an accident during a training session at Tampa Bay Downs.

A pony rider at Tampa Bay Downs, Sydney Fried, told a British tabloid that Daniel “was an intelligent young man.” “Despite his weak English proficiency, he made an attempt to learn more every day. He was always aware of his surroundings. He was never hesitant to ask a question, and once he knew the answer, he remembered it immediately.”

Who is Daniel Quintero?

Quintero, born in Venezuela and had only recently begun riding at Tampa Bay Downs, had left after a short galloping at Boynton Beach’s Palm Meadows Training Center. Fried met Quintero in Palm Meadows in December of last year.

“He was always trying to put a grin on your face, and I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile,” Fried said. He was enthusiastic about learning and did not consider himself to be sluggish. Daniel was not frightened to put in the necessary effort because progress necessitated it. “(His death) is especially heartbreaking because he was one of the first to welcome me every morning. Tomorrow will be difficult for all of us who had the pleasure of knowing Daniel.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man was reported to be unconscious at the racetrack at 7 a.m., and paramedics pronounced him dead there.

Tragic Accident:

“The 19-year-bolted old are the wrong way around the track, colliding with an advancing galloper travelling counter-clockwise,” according to the Racing Post. As a result of the event, the ambitious jockey and work rider reportedly died instantly. Both the horse and the other rider were unharmed. According to Marty McGee of the Daily Racing Form, Quintero was riding a horse for trainer Robert Werneth. According to on-site sources, Quintero’s feet were out of the irons when the horse galloped off the course in the wrong way and collided with a galloper. Quintero was said to have died instantly as a result of the collision. The animals or the other rider were not harmed in the unfortunate occurrence.

Read Also: Slick Goku aka Reggie Groover A popular YouTube animator’s death has been confirmed by his family