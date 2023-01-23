Who has Nia Long dated? Who is Nia Long’s baby daddy?

Nia Long is a professional American Actress. Nia is well-recognized for her work in Black Cinema. Nia is well-known for Boyz n the Hood (1991) and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1991–1995) NCB Sitcom. Nia Long won many awards and honours, including a Black Reel Award and two NAACP Image Awards.

Nia Long began her acting debut with the “227” and “The Disney Sunday Movie” television series. In 1990, Nia made her film debut with “Buried Alive”. In 2022, Mia Long appeared in the “Look Both Ways” film and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” television series. Nia Long will be seen in the “You People” and “Missing” upcoming films.

Who is Nia Long Boyfriend?

Nia Long has a son from his first relationship who was born in 2000. Nia did not disclose anything related to her first relationship. Nia Long Boyfriend was Ime Udoka. Nia started her relationship with Ime Udoka in 2010. Ime Udoka is a former NBA player and the current head coach of the Boston Celtics. Nia and Ime Udoka have a son who was born in 2011. Nia and Ime Udoka got engaged in 2015, but Nia Long said that Nia has no plans of getting married yet. Nia and Ime Udoka ended their 13-year relationship in 2022. Nia Long’s two children’s names are Massai Zhivago Dorsey II and Kez Sunday Udoka.

How old is Nia Long?

Nia Long’s full name is Nia Talita Long. Nia Long’s age is 52 years. Nia Long’s birth date is October 30, 1970. Nia Long was born in New York City, U.S. Nia Long’s parents are Doughtry Long and Talita Long. Nia has a sibling whose name is Sommore. Nia Long’s height is approx 5 feet 2 inches tall. Nia Long attended her school at St. Mary’s Academy in Inglewood, California, and then she graduated from Westchester High School in Los Angeles. Nia Long’s nationality is American.

What is Nia Long famous for?

Nia Long is famous for her work and role in the Big Momma’s House, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Best Man, Third Watch, Love Jones and Soul Food, and more. Apart from this, Nia has also worked in many films and television series, due to which she became famous, including Guiding Light, Judging Amy, The Cleveland Show, Big Shots, NCIS: Los Angeles, Empire, House of Lies, Living Single, The Disney Sunday Movie, and more.

How much is Nia Long Net Worth?

Nia Long has a net worth of around $9 million. Nia earned her income from her acting. Nia has worked in many films and television shows. Nia has also appeared in many TV ads, and she also promotes some brands. Nia has a luxurious bungalow and some expensive cars.

Read Also:- Who is Jerry Blavat Wife? What was Jerry Blavat’s cause of death?