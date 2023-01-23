Garylan Spring: Second SFA Student-Athlete dies in a tragic accident

On Friday, a tragic accident occurred involving a motor vehicle collision between a semi-truck and two individuals. McAfoose, a former baseball player at Stephen F. Austin State University, and Garylan Spring were involved in an accident in Texas. Unfortunately, the collision resulted in two fatalities and Spring sustained critical injuries.

What Happened to Garylan Spring – About the Accident:

On January 20, a devastating car accident occurred on Highway 58 north of Corrigan, Texas.

Graylan Spring, a freshman student-athlete at Stephen F. Austin State University, was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Micah McAfoose. His car collided with the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

The accident occurred when the 18-wheeler turned left onto the highway from Plant Road and into the path of the Nissan.

The car hit the trailer and became lodged underneath it. McAfoose was pronounced dead at the scene and Spring was airlifted to a hospital in Conroe.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not sustain any injuries.

The Corrigan Police Department is currently investigating the crash. This tragic incident has deeply affected the university community, as they mourn the loss of a former student-athlete and send their condolences to the injured student’s family.

Who is Garylan Spring?

Garylan is a student and athlete at Stephen F. Austin University. During his first year at the University, Spring was a member of the Lumberjacks football team.

He completed his studies and graduated from Vandegrift High School in the year 2022.

Impact of the Incident:

The community of Vandegrift High School is in shock following the tragic accident that involved Graylan Spring, a recent graduate of the class of 2022 and a two-year letter-winner there.

The news has deeply affected his family, friends, and the school community, who have been expressing their sadness on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

To assist with the medical expenses, several GoFundMe pages have been set up by those close to Spring.

The school has also released an official statement expressing its condolences and announcing its support for its student-athletes, both emotionally and financially, during these difficult times.

Condolences and Experiences with Garylan shared on Social Media:

The Athletic Director, Ryan Ivey, spoke highly of McAfoose and Spring, stating they were both individuals who had a lot of energy and a promising future ahead of them.

In honour of these two students, the interim President of Stephen F. Austin University, Steve Westbrook, has requested that the university’s flag at the Vista Drive entrance be lowered to half-mast on Monday.

He also expressed that the entire university community is in mourning over the loss of these two Lumberjacks.

In lieu of flowers, Spring’s family has requested that donations be made to a scholarship fund for Stephen F.

Austin students in his memory. The football team at Vandegrift High School, where Spring graduated, took to social media to pay tribute to him, describing him as a friend to all.

Lumberjacks head football coach, Colby Carthel, also shared that Spring was a true champion.

A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for Monday at 7:30 PM at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.

