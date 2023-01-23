Did Simon Dunn Commit Suicide? What Happened to Simon Dunn?

Australian gay man and former rugby player Simon Dunn passed away at 35. Simon Dunn was a visible and positive spokesperson and role model for the LGBTI community. The cause of the rugby player’s death remains unknown. People are wondering if the young fighter committed suicide. Because many people assume that his suicide was the cause of death, his cause of death would be determined after an autopsy and an investigation. In this post, we’ll look into what happened to him and the cause of his death.

What Happened to Simon Dunn?

Simon Dunn, a former Australian rugby player and our homosexual bobsledder, died at 35. Dunn’s death was discovered early Saturday morning in his Sydney apartment. Ruby Rose Management, Dunn’s agent, announced his death.

Ruby Rose Management is responsible for confirming Simon Dunn’s death at age 35. Our Simon Dunn, adored by fans, media, and social platforms worldwide, has passed away, leaving an incredible legacy. Simon will be missed not only for his sportsmanship but also for his essential perspectives on our community and sport. He was a genuine all-around lovely guy who had time for everyone. He had a tale for each of us, but more, he wanted to know yours, who you are, and how he might assist you in sharing what it means to live.

Vale Dunn, Simon.

Is It a Suicide?

Police were called to the flat on Crown Street in New South Wales. According to the Star Observer, police were called to the property on Saturday morning, according to a statement. According to an NSW Officers spokesman, officers were called to a flat on Crown Street in Surry Hills at 10 a.m. on January 21, 2023, in response to reports that a man’s body had been discovered there. “The body of the 35-year-old resident is believed to be in the container. Surry Hills Police Area Command officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, which are not being treated as suspicious, according to a spokesman. She said that the police would prepare a report for the coroner.

Simon’s Disappointments:

Simon was first hesitant to speak with DNA because he felt he had failed the LGBTIQ community and those who had supported him for years by not making the Olympic team. He did, however, want to talk about the mental health concerns and despair many LGBTIQ people endure. Simon competed in international bobsled competitions for Australia and trained in Canada before moving to London. He met celebrities, lived with his partner, and had a successful business there.

He is not alone; according to the National LGBT Health Alliance, about 30% of the LGBTIQ population has experienced depression in the last three years. According to the Australian Men’s Health Forum, men account for six of every eight suicides in Australia.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics recently released data that paints a more bleak picture. They reveal that suicide is on the rise, with 10% more men committing themselves in 2017 than in 2016.

