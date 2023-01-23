Arthur Lamb, a pioneer of Whitehaven cricket and Cumbria County Councillor, is remembered with tributes

Arthur Lamb, such a gentleman, ambassador for cricket, Whitehaven Cricket Club’s ‘cornerstore’ died recently. He did a lot to improve cricket in Cumbria and for Whitehaven. This article will find all the details and the cause of his death.

Arthur Lamb: What happened to him

Whitehaven Cricket Club wrote on their official Facebook and confirmed the death news of Arthur Lamb. The post reads

“We can scarcely believe we are writing this; the club received some devastating news over the weekend. Arthur Lamb, a cornerstone of our Club, Cumbrian Cricket, and his local community, passed away in his sleep on Friday night.

All our thoughts are with Arthur’s parents, his friends in and out of our club, and everyone else who Arthur has helped. He has had a massive impact on so many people in so many ways and developed a generation of young people at our club. It’s a massive loss for us, and It’s not really sinking in.

On Friday evening, Arthur was doing what he did best, helping others and coaching our Junior teams with his usual patience, perseverance, and fun. Love to all.”

Reason behind the death

The sudden death of Arthur Lamb shocked Cumbria Cricket again. Arthur Lamb, who served the Whitehaven club died at the age of just 31. Lamb passed away at his Distington residence. Just before Christmas, Whitehaven club’s Lain Denny and Ken Reid passed away.

The team member of Whitehaven cricket Arthur Brown said, “He was just an all-around lovely man who enjoyed his cricket and the local community”.

The Whitehaven club posted on their official Facebook page, “We can hardly believe we are writing this. The club has learned some heartbreaking news during the past weekend.On Friday night, Arthur Lamb, a pillar of our club, Cumbrian cricket, and his hometown, died in his sleep.

All of our thoughts are with Arthur’s family, his friends from our club and outside of it, and everyone else he has supported.”

Personal Details about Arthur Lamb

He worked as a Conservative councillor for a short time on Cumbria County Council. Earlier, he also served as a member of the Cumbria Cricket League committee as well as the secretary of the Umpires Federation.

Recently Arthur joined a new position at the Cumberland Infirmary at Carlisle. He also worked at West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven at an early age.

One of his friends said, “He has a very generous person by the nature and nurtured the young generation of our club and had made a great impact on so many young people.”

People are paying tribute on Facebook

Philip McCormick

An absolute tragedy, Arthur was a gentleman and a decent human being. He loved nothing more than playing, watching, coaching or umpiring cricket. He had the respect of everyone in the game and his loss will be felt not just at Whitehaven CC but across the game as a whole. RIP Lambo, one of the best.

Fiona Lofthouse

Heartbreaking to hear this sad sad news💔Known Arthur since he was a wee lad. Sending my heartfelt condolences to Barbara and Christopher and family and friends🙏

RIP Arthur 😪💔xx

Nikki Bridson

So very sad. Thinking of his lovely parents, Christopher & Barbara, family, friends and all those whose lives he touched, guided and influenced. RIP gentle soul.

Arthur Brown

I cannot believe I have lost a true friend and a loyal committed volunteer who will be greatly missed by all his friends throughout Cumbria. One of the good guys. Our thoughts are with his family.

Christopher Lamb

Thank you so much to everyone who have said such nice things about Arthur. Barbara and I really appreciate your kindness.

Read Also: Slick Goku aka Reggie Groover A popular YouTube animator’s death has been confirmed by his family