What happened to Darcey Corria?

The Miss Universe finalist from Wales, Darcey Corria, was seriously injured while returning home. The M4 shutdown harmed Miss Wales. Miss Wales Darcey Corria remains hospitalised with severe wounds. Let’s discuss the horrible collision, her injuries, and her current health.

Darcey Corria—what happened?

Miss Wales Darcey Corria remains hospitalised with severe wounds. After a road crash, Miss Wales, 21, was hospitalised.

Darcey Corria, Miss Wales, was hospitalised last week after a vehicle collision near Bridgend. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales for a shattered pelvis and two neck fractures. Darcey’s loved ones are reassured that she will recover. The tragedy will immediately affect Darcey’s training for Miss World in May, but we are hopeful and certain that she will still be able to represent Wales owing to her dedication, her family’s love and support, and UHW’s amazing medical staff. Darcey will see and appreciate your affection here. Thanks.

Southern Wales highway collision closed for almost three hours. Since then, Barry’s 21-year-old has stayed at Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales (UHW).

Her family supports her despite a damaged pelvis and two neck bones. The beauty queen became the first non-white Wales winner in the competition’s 70-year history.

DarceyCorria: She’s really ill?

The black rights activist and 21-year-old beauty queen is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for a fractured pelvis and two broken neck bones.

They said her close family is supporting her and she will heal. In May, Barry native Darcey will represent Wales in Miss World.

“Event organisers at Miss Wales, as well as her family, are hopeful and sure that she will still be able to do this thanks to the wonderful team of physicians at UHW and her dedication,” a pageant representative stated.

The M4 eastbound was closed for over three hours on Thursday evening while emergency crews worked at the crash site (January 19).

South Wales Police stated: “We are dealing with a major road traffic accident which occured on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 motorway between junctions 35 (Pencoed) and 36 (Sarn) which was reported at 6 pm this evening.

The crash required closing the highway fully for investigations. The University Hospital of Wales received a woman with critical injuries.

Who is Darcey Corria?

In 2022, Barry native Darcey Corria became the first Miss Wales of colour. The 21-year-old won in Newport on Sunday, May 8.

Darcey is Miss Wales’ first person of colour in 70 years. She supports black rights and participated in Wales’ Together Stronger criminal justice anti-racism delivery strategy.

She volunteered for Race Equality First, which promotes racial and ethnic minorities’ integration into society via physical fitness.

In her Miss Wales biography, she pledged to fight for ethnic equality in Wales and enable Welsh women to pursue their dreams.

Darcey joined Miss Wales 2022 after placing second in 2019. Darcey, whose father is Jamaican and her mother is Caucasian, said, “I’m tremendously delighted to win and feel so honoured to be Miss Wales 2022.

I want to thank my friends, family, and supporters. I’m most proud to be Miss Wales’ first black winner. This adventure excites me.

