Tyre Nichols | Is there a reason why five Memphis police officers were fired for his death?

Twenty-nine years old Nichols perished after three days arrested in Memphis by police officers. After this incident, five police officers were fired; let’s check out all the details in this article.

Reson behind the Police officers get fired

At the starting this month of a traffic encounter in Memphis, the incident, a man named Tyre Nichols died now, and the Memphis Police Department fired the five officers who assisted in the arrest of Nichols.

Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean were the name of the police officers. According to Tyre Nichol’s family, he was brutally beaten at a traffic stop and arrested illegally by the police. Now the family of the victim is demanding video footage.

The five officers were fired after an internal investigation, as informed by Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis. He added, “the officers are fired due to violated multiple department policies, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.”

Tyre Nichols: who was he?

On January 7, Police detained 29-year-old Nichols for calress driving as told by the police in official statements. When police tried to approach him, Nichols started arguing with the police officers. Later, he ran away said to the officials.

Later on January 10, Nichols died in police custody, according to the state’s police agency, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He was admitted to the hospital after a breathing problem. The official cause of death is still not revealed by the police.

What happened in the case

The district attorney general for Shelby County, Steve Mulroy, demanded the agency look into the case to find the details about the death. Federal authorities said, “This act of Memphis police were the mattar of a civil investigation.”

According to other news sources, the police officers pulled the Nichols in a very unapproved manner from the vehicle, which led to cardiac arrest and kidney failure resulting from a beating by the police officers.

Mayor Jim Strickland and Davis stated that at least the video footage of the arrest will be shared once with the family so they have a chance to study it.

Protests will be held in Memphis after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

