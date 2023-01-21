Who is Landon Mcbroom’s girlfriend, according to the YouTuber?

Landon McBroom is an American social media personality who gained fame for his ‘YouTube’ channel ‘THIS IS L&S’. He collaborates on the channel with his girlfriend Shyla who is known as ‘SimplyShyla’ in the social media arena. The channel mostly hosts vlogs about their life and relationship. Their funny videos have helped the channel garner an impressive number of subscribers. Landon has an individual account “Instagram”, which now has over 371 thousand followers. He is also known as the brother of famous “NCAA” basketball player Austin.

Landon Mcbroom Early Life

On September 26, 1996, Landon was born in Los Angeles, California. Austin, his older brother, is well-known in the basketball world. Former NCAA basketball player Austin is the owner of the The ACE Family YouTube channel. Landon shares his brother’s love of sports for recreation. He is a qualified trainer and an accomplished athlete.

Landon attended Paraclete High School in Lancaster, California. He is currently in a relationship with popular “Instagrammer” Shyla, better known as “SimplyShyla”.

Landon met Shyla through Twitter. At first they were just friends, but over time their friendship turned into a love affair. They now live together in Los Angeles and both pursue their respective careers on social media.

Who is Landon Mcbroom’s girlfriend? His ex-girlfriend:

Landon Mcbroom is a single, unmarried man. He was in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend Shyla Walker. The two first met online via Instagram in 2016. In 2017, they launched their famous channel This is L&S. That same year, Landon broke up with Shyla for a short time before they were reunited. Landon not only shared his professional career with Shyla, but also with her daughter Soul. First, fans realized that they hadn’t had a good time together for some reason. Shyla posted things that made everyone furious. After five years (2016-2021) of ups and downs, they separated due to the dire consequences. In May 2021, they both broke up and are no longer together. Shyla has legal custody of her daughter. We will know the reason soon!

Shyla Walker broke up with Mcbroom this year. Landon was charged with domestic violence and kidnapping. The court issued a restraining order against Mcbroom. He tells him to stay 100 feet away from Shyla and her daughter. Shyla has publicly accused Landon on her Instagram account of her. Walker said she was physically assaulted and Landon tried to kidnap her daughter three times. She later allows Landon to maintain a relationship with Soul by voiding the restraining order. The fact that Shyla did her best to keep Landon away from her daughter, and now she’s allowing it, seems a little strange. She has the entire YouTube channel to herself. They removed all the videos and now there is only one video left: “The End Of This Is L&S”. When you see it, you’ll realize she had it all planned out. Either way, the decision is yours!

