Who is Jerry Blavat Wife? What was Jerry Blavat’s cause of death?

Jerry Blavat was an American Disc Jockey as well as a performer. Jerry used to promote old songs on the radio. Jerry Blavat was also well-recognized as “The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce” and “The Geator with the Heater”.

Jerry Blavat gained popularity by hosting live dances at the Philadelphia icon. This led to Jerry’s own radio show, on which Jerry brought many acts to the audience in the 1960s, including The Isley Brothers and the Four Seasons. Jerry Blavat was born in South Philadelphia to an Italian mother and a Jewish father.

What was Jerry Blavat’s cause of death?

Jerry Blavat died suddenly on 20 January 2023 at the age of 82 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. The cause of the death of Jerry Blavat has been attributed to complications of myasthenia gravis. Such a sudden departure of Jerry Blavat leaves everyone sad. Hearing the death news of Jerry Blavat, friends, fans, and relatives who worked with him are mourning his death and paying tribute through social media.

My heart is heavy as I post this. My true champion Jerry Blavat the “Geator” made his transition! From the beginning of my recording career he kept my music playing on his radio show. My prayer is that he now truly will Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/gS4oZHaXjV — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 20, 2023

Is Jerry Blavat still married?

Jerry Blavat was not yet married. Jerry Blavat divorced his wife many years ago and was in a relationship with someone else for some time after the divorce.

Who was Jerry Blavat Wife?

Jerry Blavat married many years ago (probably in the 1970s). After marriage, Jerry Blavat had four daughters with his wife. The name of Jerry Blavat wife’s name is not known. Because Jerry Blavat never disclosed his wife’s name. In 1976, Jerry Blavat divorced his wife. After getting divorced, Jerry Blavat got into a relationship with a woman a few years later, in 1989.

Who is Jerry Blavat’s partner?

Jerry Blavat started a new relationship in 1989 after divorcing his wife. The name of Jerry Blavat’s partner is Keely Stahl. She is a Jewish woman. Jerry Blavat was in a relationship with Keely Stahl for more than 30 years. Jerry Blavat lived with Keeley until his death. Jerry Blavat never shared much of his personal information, due to which very little information about his wife and partner is available on the internet.

