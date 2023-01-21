What Happened to Melanie Andress-Tobiasson? Why did She Commit Suicide?

Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, a Las Vegas judge who resigned to avoid an ethics hearing, kills suicide. Let’s take a closer look at why she committed suicide and what happened to the former Las Vegas judge.

What Happened to Melanie Andress-Tobiasson?

Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, 53, resigned as justice of the peace before facing an ethics hearing. KLAS-TV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – According to someone who spoke to the news station Now Investigators, a troubled former Las Vegas judge who left the bench in 2021 committed suicide on Friday. Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, 53, resigned as a justice of the peace in Las Vegas before a hearing on ethical accusations. Her ethics hearing was scheduled to start in 2021. Her departure was part of a deal that resulted in the trial being dismissed. The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission investigated Tobiasson for over two years. She was charged with several charges concerning her request for police to investigate a clothing firm where her daughter worked. According to the former judge, it was a cover for prostitution.

Why did Tobiasson Kill Herself?

Tobiasson claimed she was trying to protect her daughter from sex trafficking when she reported that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department rejected information she submitted to the 8 News Now Investigators. According to the lawsuit, Tobiasson’s phone was later tracked by police, who claimed she was impeding an investigation into vice. The 8 News Now investigators learned that the FBI looked into the unit simultaneously with its research. They later closed the matter without charging any of the cops.

Who is Melanie Andress-Tobiasson?

Tobiasson attended and graduated from Bishop Gorman High School. She worked for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office before being appointed to the bench in 1999. Tobiasson was re-elected multiple times.

Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson presided over the Nevada Las Vegas Township Justice Court. She ran for re-election in 2018 and will leave the bench in 2021. Tobiasson, a Bishop Gorman High School graduate, was born in Las Vegas. She earned her law degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and her Nevada legal practice license in 1993.

Tobiasson worked for the Clark County District Attorney’s office before becoming a justice of the peace pro tem on the court in 1999. She described her job as “my passion, my fun, and my love.” And, since they were being vindictive, they once again denied me the opportunity to announce my resignation professionally. This was their last chance to shoot me and harm me. The commission declined to suspend in response to queries about vulgarity off the bench and administrative complaints involving court employees.

Melanie Tobiasson has Resigned:

The city of Los Angeles Melanie Tobiasson, a justice of the peace, has decided to resign rather than face ethical charges that she improperly became involved in a double homicide investigation and had ties to a member of organised crime.

Tobiasson “also stipulates that after leaving her judicial office, she will not seek or accept judicial office in the state of Nevada or execute any duty with the definition of “Judge,” according to the agreement.

Tobiasson stated on Friday that she had not received a copy of the signed contract and that the commission had informed her that her agreement would not be published until next week.

